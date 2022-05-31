Sports

Pakistan Women announce squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 31, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Pakistan Women clinched a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan Women have named an 18-member squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Bismah Maroof will helm the side in the prestigious tournament. The matches will be held in the T20I format. It is the same squad that routed Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is held of late. Pakistan will leave for the UK on July 12. Here are more details.

Information Pakistan to kickstart their CWG campaign against Barbados

Prior to the Commonwealth Games, Pakistan will be involved in a T20I tri-series with Ireland and Australia between July 16-24 in Belfast. In CWG, Pakistan, who are seated in Group A, will face Barbados (July 29), India (July 31), and Australia (August 2).

Information Pakistan Women's squad for tri-series and Commonwealth Games

Pakistan's squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, and Tuba Hassan. Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Umme Hani, and Sadaf Shamas.

Words Here's what the national women's team chief selector said

"Following a successful series against Sri Lanka, we have decided to retain the same winning combination. Not only our senior cricketers in the side displayed great cricketing acumen also our youngsters were outstanding and have raised their hands whenever the team needed them to," Asmavia Iqbal, national women's team chief selector said in an official statement.

Performance Pakistan Women routed Sri Lanka in T20Is

The limieted-overs series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is underway. As stated, they handed the visitors a 3-0 drubbing in T20Is. Pakistan successfully chased down the target in each of the encounters. Leg-spinner Tuba Hassan emerged as a pivotal player in their triumphs, scalping five wickets at 8.80 in her debut series. Pakistan will now compete in the three-match ODI series, starting June 1.

CWG Women's cricket in Commonwealth Games

Women's cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the entire tournament. Notably, the sport was last played in a multi-sporting tournament in 1998. A 'List A' men's tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. Last year, the ICC confirmed that the "campaign to get cricket back into the Olympic Games is on".