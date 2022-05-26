Sports

Dhaka Test, Day 4: Hundreds from Mathews, Chandimal overpower Bangladesh

Written by V Shashank May 26, 2022, 05:49 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka added 199 runs for the sixth wicket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Day 4 belonged to Sri Lanka given they were the better side in both batting and bowling departments. Starting their day from 282/5, SL paced to 506/10. Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews clocked gutsy tons. For Bangladesh, ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan clocked a five-fer. Later, the hosts were left reeling for 34/4 at stumps. Bangladesh now trail by 107 runs. Here's more.

145* Mathews tonks his 13th Test ton

Mathews, who slammed 199 in the last Test, brought up his Test fifty on Day 3. Later, he took a single off Mosaddek Hossain to convert the same into a 13th Test ton, his second against Bangladesh. He faced 342 deliveries to remain unbeaten on 145 (12 fours and two sixes). He now has 6,776 runs in 96 Tests. He averages 68.22 against Bangladesh.

124 Chandimal rises to the occasion

Chandimal upped his scoring as the game progressed. He slammed consecutive fours off Ebadot Hossain to inch closer to his 100. He then took a quick single to clock his 13th hundred in Tests, his fifth against Bangladesh. His knock of 124 comprised 11 fours and one six. He has now raced to 4,446 runs in 66 Tests. Chandimal now averages 84.45 against Bangladesh.

Information Chandimal breaks his wait for a Test ton

Notably, it was Chandimal's first ton since June 2018. He had slammed 119* against West Indies in their own turf. Back then, he was the captain of Sri Lanka.

Duo Mathews, Chandimal toil the Bangladeshi bowlers

Mathews was the main man in stitching a crucial stand for Sri Lanka in their counter-attack in the second Test. He forged a valiant 199-run stand for the sixth wicket with Chandimal. While Mathews was cautious with his approach, Chandimal was bullish enough. The latter wasn't hesitant to step down the track, opt for lofty drives, and play expansive strokes.

Shakib Shakib scalps his 19th Test five-fer

Contrary to the expectations, there wasn't much for the bowlers even on Day 4. However, Shakib shone with his brilliance. The slow-left arm orthodox pocketed two scalps to complete his 19th five-fer in Tests. He now has 151 wickets at home that include 14 five-fers. Meanwhile, Ebadot finished with 4/148. The likes of Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed remained ineffective throughout.

Bowlers Sri Lanka force early inroads

SL didn't waste a time in springing back to action. Asitha Fernando chipped in with an early wicket of Tamim Iqbal (0). A few deliveries later, Najmul Hossain Shanto (2) was involved in a horrific run-out. Skipper Mominul Haque (0) nicked one to be dismissed on a duck. Asitha then got the better of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (15) to finish with 2/12 at stumps.