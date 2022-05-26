Sports

Umar Gul named Afghanistan men's bowling coach: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 26, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Gul has claimed 85 wickets in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul as their bowling coach for the men's cricket team. His contract will run till the end of the year. Gul, 39, was roped in by ACB as a bowling consultant for a training and preparation camp that was held in UAE last month. Here are more details.

Statement ACB's statement on Umar Gul's appointment as the bowling coach

"Gul worked with the fast bowlers in our national line-up and considering his effectiveness in the camp as well as based on the need, it was decided to offer him a permanent contract as the national team's bowling coach," said ACB in a statement. Meanwhile, Pakistan legend Younis Khan offered his services as a batting consultant during the training camp.

Career One of Pakistan's finest bowlers in international cricket

In 130 ODIs, Gul clipped 179 wickets at 29.34. He scalped 163 wickets in 47 Tests at 34.06. In T20Is, the right-arm quick snared 85 wickets in 60 matches averaging an impressive 16.97. He was one of the pivotal players in Pakistan's titular run in the 2009 T20 World Cup. He affected 13 dismissals at 12.15, with best figures of 5/6.

Coaching A look at Gul's coaching career

Last year, Gul replaced veteran quick Abdur Razzaq to take over as the bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators in PSL. He will now join the likes of Graham Thorpe (head coach) and Younis Khan (batting coach) in Afghanistan men's cricket team. His mettle as a bowling coach will be tested in Afghanistan's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Schedule A look at Afghanistan's jam-packed schedule

Afghanistan will tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is, starting June 4. The ODIs will be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. Afghanistan are currently seated fifth with seven wins from nine matches. Later, they will tour Ireland for five T20Is, starting August 9. They will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against England on October 22.