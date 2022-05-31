Sports

ENG vs NZ, Test series: Here is the statistical preview

May 31, 2022

England have a win-loss record of 48-12 against NZ (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

After the conclusion of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the focus shifts to international cricket. England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in a three-match Test series, starting June 2 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Trent Bridge (Nottingham) and Headingley (Leeds) will host the following two Tests. Here is a statistical preview of the Test series.

H2H Head-to-head record: England 48-12 New Zealand

England have a massive lead over New Zealand as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 107 matches, with England winning 48. New Zealand have won 12, while 47 have resulted in a draw. Interestingly, the Kiwis have won the last three bilateral Test series against England. England last won a Test series against NZ in 2013.

Numbers A look at the interesting numbers

England have beaten New Zealand in 30 Tests at home and 18 in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have won six each in home and away conditions. New Zealand are unbeaten against England in Tests since May 2015. England last won a Test series in New Zealand in March 2008. They beat the Kiwis 2-1 in the three-match series.

Anderson Anderson could surpass Ian Botham

The most successful pacer in Test history, James Anderson, played his maiden Test against New Zealand in 2008. He has taken 63 wickets at 28.82 against the Kiwis so far. Anderson is England's third-highest wicket-taker against NZ in Test cricket. He is behind Stuart Broad (72) and Ian Botham (64) on the list. In the upcoming series, Anderson could surpass the legendary Botham.

Information Anderson eyes the 650-wicket mark

As of now, Anderson has taken 640 wickets from 169 Tests at a remarkable average of 26.58. The tally includes 31 five-wicket hauls. He is set to become the first-ever fast bowler and the third overall with 650 or more Test wickets.

Broad Broad aims to emulate McGrath

Anderson's compatriot Stuart Broad is one of the four fast bowlers to have taken over 500 wickets in Test cricket. In 152 Tests, he has snapped up 537 wickets at an average of 27.80. In the impending series, Broad would aim to emulate Glenn McGrath's historic mark of 563 wickets. However, it would require some effort from the tall seamer.

Root Joe Root eyes the 10,000-run mark

Former England captain Joe Root is 111 short of reaching 10,000 runs in Tests. He would become only the 14th batter to have reached the milestone. Alastair Cook had attained the feat in 229 innings. Root (216 innings) could become the fastest English cricketer to reach the tally. Meanwhile, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kumar Sangakkara had reached 10,000 Test runs in 195 innings.

Southee Southee could become the third NZ bowler with 350 wickets

Pace spearhead Tim Southee is set to become only the third New Zealand bowler with 350 wickets in Test cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-arm seamer has taken 338 wickets from 85 Tests at an average of 28.19. He is only behind Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (362) in terms of Test wickets.