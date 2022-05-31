Sports

KL Rahul vs Babar Azam: Decoding their T20I stats

Written by V Shashank May 31, 2022, 05:12 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul has two hundreds in run-chase in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's KL Rahul and Pakistan captain Babar Azam are arguably two of the prolific batters in T20Is. Rahul has a wide repertoire of shots in his arsenal. The stylish opener is a treat to watch when in flow. On the other hand, Babar frees his arms as the innings progresses. He slammed over 900 runs in T20Is held last year.

Rahul Third-highest run-getter for India in T20Is

Rahul cherishes batting in T20Is. A 360-degree player, Rahul has the competence to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He has already slammed 1,831 runs in 56 matches. He averages 40.68 and has bossed this format at a noteworthy rate of 142.49. He ranks behind Rohit Sharma (3,313) and Virat Kohli (3,296) among Indian batters with the most runs in T20Is.

Rahul owns two hundreds in T20 Internationals. Notably, he has the joint-third-most centuries by a player in this format. He shares this record with Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Muhammad Waseem, and Sabawoon Davizi.

Run-chase Rahul has two hundreds in a run-chase

Babar has racked up 1,128 runs in 36 matches that involved a run-chase. He has scored at a modest rate of 127.45. Meanwhile, Rahul has annihilated the rivals in this regard. In 28 matches, the Karnataka batter has belted 869 runs at an eye-popping strike rate of 143.87. He averages an impressive 43.45. Interestingly, both his T20I hundreds have come in a run-chase.

On April 25, 2021, Babar struck 52 against Zimbabwe to become the fastest batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs. He attained the feat in 52 innings, bettering Kohli's tally (56). Notably, it took him only four years and 280 days to attain this milestone.

Babar Fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is

Babar ranks fifth among the leading run-getters in T20Is. Since making his T20I debut in 2016, the talented batter has slammed 2,686 runs in 74 matches. He averages 45.52 and has pummelled 26 half-centuries and a hundred (122 vs SA). He is one of the three Pakistani batters to have clocked over 2,000 runs in this format (Mohammad Hafeez: 2,514 and Shoaib Malik: 2,435).

Babar currently tops the ICC Men's T20I rankings with a rating of 818. Meanwhile, Rahul is the only Indian batter in the top 10. He is seated 10th with a rating of 646.

In 35 away games, Babar has smacked 1,170 runs while managing a strike rate of 128.28. Meanwhile, Rahul has notched 659 runs in 21 matches. However, he has dispatched runs at a far better rate than the former (139.32).

Captaincy A look at their captaincy record

On October 18, 2019, Babar replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the T20I captain for Pakistan. So far, he has led them in 41 T20Is that include 26 wins and 10 losses. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been named as the captain of Team India for the upcoming five-match T20Is against SA. It would be his maiden assignment while leading the Men in Blue in this format.