PAK vs WI, Multan to host ODI series: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 31, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in ODIs held in March-April (Source: Twitter/@babarazam258)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the venue for the upcoming ODIs between Pakistan and West Indies to Multan. The three-match ODI series was earlier set to take place in Rawalpindi. The matches are a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 before flying to Multan. Here are more details.

The PCB hasn't disclosed the exact details for the change in venues.

As per the reports in DAWN, the decision comes as a result of the political tension in Pakistan.

WI had toured Pakistan in December for the limited-overs leg (won T20I series 3-0).

However, the ODIs had to be postponed owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the WI team and support staff.

PAK vs WI Pakistan gearing up to take on West Indies

The hosts will set up their training camp in Lahore from June 1 before shifting their base to Multan on June 5. Pacer Haris Rauf and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who are currently playing County Championship, will return for the series. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have won the last nine bilateral ODI series against West Indies. Their last series defeat was in 1991/92 (2-0).

Schedule for Pakistan-WI ODIs: June 8: 1st ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (3:30 PM IST). June 10: 2nd ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (3:30 PM IST). June 12: 3rd ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (3:30 PM IST).

Standings Pakistan seated ninth in the World Cup Super League

The top eight from 13 participating teams will qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan are placed ninth, with six wins and as many losses (60 points). WI are seated 10th (50 points), with a 5-10 win-loss record. They will face Netherlands in a three-match series, starting today. Netherlands (25 points) languish at the bottom with a 2-7 win-loss record (one no-result).