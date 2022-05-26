Sports

IPL 2022: RCB beat LSG to reach Qualifier 2

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2022, 12:18 am 3 min read

Rajat Patidar scored a ton for RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, RCB posted 207/4 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar slammed an unbeaten century. In response, LSG saw skipper KL Rahul play a superb knock. However, it wasn't enough in the end for Lucknow. Here are the details.

Match How did the match pan out?

RCB lost Faf du Plessis (0) early on before Virat Kohli and Patidar added a 66-run stand. LSG hit back, reducing RCB to 86/3 and then 115/4. However, Patidar and Dinesh Karhtik added 92 runs for the fifth wicket. In response, LSG were reduced to 41/2 before KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda added a valiant stand.

Uncapped Patidar becomes the fourth uncapped player with century in IPL

RCB's Paidar slammed a 54-ball 112. His innings was laced with 12 fours and seven sixes. As per Cricbuzz, Patidar is the fourth uncapped player to register an IPL ton. Others to do so are Paul Valthaty (120* for PBKS vs CSK, 2011), Manish Pandey (114* for RCB vs Deccan Chargers, 2009), Devdutt Padikkal (101* for RCB vs RR, 2021).

Record Fifth player to score a ton in IPL playoffs

Patidar is the first uncapped player to score a hundred in IPL playoffs or knockouts. Overall, he is the fifth player and fourth Indian to achieve this feat. Virender Sehwag (122 vs CSK, IPL 2014 Q2), Shane Watson (117* vs SRH, IPL 2018 final), Wriddhiman Saha (115* vs KKR, IPL 2014 final), Murali Vijay (113 vs DC, IPL 2012 Q2) are the others.

Information 275 runs for Patidar in IPL 2022

In seven matches this season, Patidar has amassed 275 runs at 55.00. He has slammed one century and a fifty. He has slammed 23 fours and 15 sixes.

Karthik DK gets past 300 runs in IPL 2022

DK slammed a 23-ball 37* for RCB. He smashed five fours and a six (SR 160.87), In 15 games this season, DK has amassed 324 runs at an average of 64.80. He has smashed 27 fours and 22 sixes. Overall, he has 4,370 runs in the IPL at 26.97. He has hit 426 fours and 134 sixes.

Information Sixth RCB batter to slam a century in the IPL

Patidar has become the sixth RCB batter to slam a century in the IPL after Chris Gayle (5), Virat Kohli (5), AB de Villiers (2), Manish Pandey (1), and Devdutt Padikkal (1). His knock is also the eighth-highest score by a RCB batter.

Information Crucial numbers for the LSG bowlers

Mohsin Khan (1/25) has 14 wickets this season from nine games at 14.07. Avesh took a wicket for 44 runs versus RCB. In 13 games, Avesh has claimed 18 wickets at 23.11. Overall, he has 47 wickets in the IPL.

Information 25 wickets for Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga (1/42) became the second bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal (26) to take 25-plus wickets in IPL 2022. In 15 games this season, Hasaranga has 25 scalps at 16.16.

KL Rahul 600 IPL runs for Rahul

Rahul slammed a 58-ball 79 for his side. His innings was laced with three fours and five sixes. Rahul surpassed the 600-run mark (616) at 51.33. It was his fourth fifty this season. This was the 3rd successive season in which Rahul amassed 600-plus runs. Rahulm has raced to 3,889 runs in the IPL at 48.01. He surpassed the tally of Shane Watson (3,874).

Information Hazlewood claims three wickets

Hazlewood claimed three wickets for 43 runs. This was his fourth-best bowling figures in the IPL. 4/25 RCB vs LSG Mumbai DYP 2022, 3/24 CSK vs SRH Sharjah 2021. 3/28 RCB vs DC Mumbai WS 2022, 3/43 RCB vs LSG Kolkata 2022*.