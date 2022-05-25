Sports

2022 French Open: Novak Djokovic through to third round

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2022, 10:12 pm 2 min read

Djokovic sealed a convincing win over Molcan (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic continued his French Open journey this year with a straight-set win over Alex Molcan. The Serbian ace picked up a convincing win over Molcan, sealing the deal 6-2, 6-3, 7-6. Djokovic is playing his maiden Grand Slam this year after having been deported from Australia earlier this year. Here are the details.

Run Djokovic is unbeaten in seven matches

Since losing in the semis of the Madrid Open, Djokovic won the Italian Open, not dropping a single set. He is now on a seven-match unbeaten run, winning 16 sets in a row. Djokovic has improved his win-loss record versus Molcan. He now holds a 2-0 win-loss record versus Molcan.

Information 83rd win for Djokovic at the French Open

Djokovic has an 83-15 win-loss record at the Roland Garros. He has extended his win-loss record at Slams to 325-46. Djokovic has a 15-4 win-loss record in 2022.

Isner Isner clocks 23 aces against Barrere

23rd seed John Isner took four sets to beat Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Isner fired a total of 23 aces in the match and had four double faults. He also converted two of the five break points. Isner won 83 service points. Isner has a 22-12 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He has an 83-52 record overall at Grand Slams.

Results Some other crucial results in the second round

Ninth seed Felix Auger Aliassime booked his berth in the third round after beating Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. 21st seed Karen Khachanov ousted Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. Cameron Norrie beat Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Bernabe Zapata Miralles got past Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. Miralles will face Isner in the next round.

Zverev Zverev makes a sound comeback against Baez

Alexander Zverev prevailed in a five-set contest to oust Sebastian Baez in the second round of the French Open. Zverev had lost the first two sets before making a sound comeback. He went on to win 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. The German went on to seal victory in three hours and 36 minutes. Zverev now has a 6-0 record in second-round matches.

Information Zverev has a 20-6 record at Roland Garros

Zverev now has a 20-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He had reached the semis here in Paris last year. He has a 68-26 win-loss record at the Slams.