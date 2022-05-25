Sports

IPL 2022 Eliminator, RCB's Rajat Patidar slams century: Key stats

IPL 2022 Eliminator, RCB's Rajat Patidar slams century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 25, 2022, 09:54 pm 3 min read

Patidar finished with an unbeaten 112 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore's top-order batter Rajat Patidar has slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed got to the three-figure mark in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Patidar has become the first uncapped player to score a ton in IPL playoffs. He is the first player to reach the landmark in the Eliminator.

Knock Patidar struck an unbeaten 112

Patidar joined Virat Kohli in the middle after RCB lost skipper Faf du Plessis in the first over. The former shared a 66-run stand with Kohli before adding 92 runs along with Dinesh Karthik. He exhibited his array of strokes, having struck 12 fours and 7 sixes. Patidar finished with an unbeaten 112 (54), guiding RCB to 207/4.

Information Fourth uncapped player with century in IPL

As per Cricbuzz, Patidar is the fourth uncapped player to register an IPL ton. Others to do so are Paul Valthaty (120* for PBKS vs CSK, 2011), Manish Pandey (114* for RCB vs Deccan Chargers, 2009), Devdutt Padikkal (101* for RCB vs RR, 2021).

Feat Fifth player to score a ton in IPL playoffs

Patidar is the first uncapped player to score a hundred in IPL playoffs or knockouts. Overall, he is the fifth player and fourth Indian to achieve this feat. Virender Sehwag (122 vs CSK, IPL 2014 Q2), Shane Watson (117* vs SRH, IPL 2018 final), Wriddhiman Saha (115* vs KKR, IPL 2014 final), Murali Vijay (113 vs DC, IPL 2012 Q2) are the others.

Do you know? Highest score by an uncapped player in IPL playoffs

Patidar now has the highest score by an uncapped player in IPL playoffs or knockouts. He broke the record of Manish Pandey, who smashed 94 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in IPL 2014 final.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Patidar is the first RCB batter to score a ton in IPL playoffs. He is the only batter in the IPL history to score a century in the Eliminator. The top-order batter now has the fastest IPL century by an uncapped player (49 balls). In the first innings, 84 runs were scored in the death overs, the second-most in this phase this season.

Patidar Patidar came in as replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia

For the unversed, RCB signed Patidar last month. He came in as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia. Patidar, who made his IPL debut last year, went unsold in the 2022 auction. The 28-year-old represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. In IPL 2022, Patidar has smashed 275 runs at an incredible average of 55.00. He has struck at 156.25 so far.