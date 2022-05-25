Sports

IPL 2022 Eliminator: KL Rahul elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2022, 07:56 pm 2 min read

RCB and LSG face each other (Photo credit: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday. LSG, led by KL Rahul, finished third in the league stage. Meanwhile, RCB received the coveted playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals. The news from the center is that LSG skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and will field first.

Details Key details about the match

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Fast bowlers garner movement in the initial overs at this venue. Meanwhile, the batters are assisted with the smooth outfield here. Anything above 175 is a par score here in Kolkata.

Stats Here are the key numbers

Virat Kohli is set to become only the third batter after David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to score 45 fifties in the IPL. With another half-century, Kohli would complete 50 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. On the other hand, KL Rahul will play his 100th IPL innings. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (24) could surpass Yuzvendra Chahal (26) to become the leading wicket-taker this season.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their face-off earlier this season. RCB had posted 181/6, riding on Faf du Plessis' 96. In response, the Super Giants could aggregate only 163/8 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood took four wickets.

Information Winner to face Royals in Qualifier 2

The winner of this match will face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. The Royals were beaten by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The Titans have reached the final. Meanwhile, the losing team in this contest will get knocked out.

LSG Two changes for LSG

Jason Holder has made way for Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya has come in for K Gowtham. LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (captain), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, K Pandya, D Chameera Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Information Siraj returns for RCB

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has come in for RCB. The playing XI for RCB is Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj