IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 17, 2022, 01:03 pm 3 min read

KKR would be desperate for a win over LSG (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Two-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. It is a must-win duel for the Knight Riders, who have six wins (13 matches). Notably, they have won the last two games by over 50 runs. Meanwhile, LSG have lost their last two fixtures. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Chasing sides have won three of the last six matches. The wicket has averaged a first-innings score of around 165 in this duration. Both pacers and spinner have churned out impressive numbers so far.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

This would be their second meeting in the IPL. LSG had clinched a 75-run win over KKR in the last match-up. Quinton de Kock (50) and Deepak Hooda (41) were the top scorers for Lucknow, while Avesh Khan and Jason Holder picked three-fers each.

LSG Can LSG fend off their losing streak?

LSG's batting woes have cost them wins in the last two games against GT and RR. Openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock need to have a valiant start to their innings. Deepak Hooda would want to extend his consistency with the willow. Meanwhile, their bowling has been spot on. Pacers Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan have been among wickets.

KKR Can the Knight Riders trump LSG?

The race for the fourth spot is still active. And, KKR need a win by a decent margin to up their NRR (+0.160). A loss would evict them from the tournament. KKR sealed mind-boggling wins in the last two games over MI and SRH. They would want to emulate their heroics. KKR have to ensure that they rank above SRH, DC, RCB, and PBKS.

Information Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022

KKR's opening batter, Ajinkya Rahane, suffered a hamstring injury in the last outing against SRH. It might take him over four weeks for complete recovery. As a result, he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

KKR (Probable XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy. LSG (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.

Stats Who are the key performers?

KL Rahul (LSG) has hammered 469 runs from 13 matches at an average of 42.64 in IPL 2022. Right-arm quick Avesh Khan (LSG) has scalped 17 wickets in IPL 2022. He averages a stellar 18.35. Andre Russell (KKR) has slammed 330 runs at 41.25. He has also pocketed 17 wickets. Tim Southee (KKR) has scalped 14 wickets in eight matches this season at 15.57.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan. Fantasy XI (option 2): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.