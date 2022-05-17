Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 17, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

MI have three wins in the last four matches (Source: Twitter/surya_14kumar)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face 2016 winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. SRH are on a five-match losing streak. They would be desperate to pocket their sixth win of this season. MI have nothing to lose and they could foil SRH's chance of a top-four finish. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of 152 (last five matches). Chasing sides have won six of the last eight matches. Dew is likely to aid the batters as the game progresses. Both pacers and spinners have commanded impressive numbers at Wankhede. In the last outing, GT (137/3) beat CSK by seven wickets.

MI How have MI fared at Wankhede in IPL?

Mumbai Indians enjoy a 43-26 win record at this venue in IPL. This season, MI (132/8) suffered a 36-run defeat at the hands of LSG (168/6). Skipper Rohit Sharma (39) and Tilak Varma (38) were the top scorers against KL Rahul and Co. Later, MI (103/5) bundled out CSK (97) to grab a five-wicket win. Daniel Sams had picked a three-fer (3/16).

SRH How have SRH fared at Wankhede in IPL?

Sunrisers have a 1-8 win-loss record at Wankhede in IPL. This season, SRH (195/6) were handed a five-wicket defeat by GT (199/5). Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56) hammered the bulk of runs for SRH. Later, SRH (125) lost by 67 runs to RCB (192/3). Rahul Tripathi was the only positive in SRH's batting line-up (scored a 37-ball 58).

Stats Key performers at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler (RR) tops the batting charts at Wankhede in IPL 2022. The opening batter has amassed 251 runs in five matches at 62.75. KL Rahul (LSG) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR) follow suit, having smashed 180 and 160 runs, respectively. Among bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) have pocketed the joint-most wickets at Wankhede (10).

Information Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Highest team totals recorded at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. Lowest scores registered at this venue in IPL 2022: 97 CSK vs MI, 103/5 MI vs CSK, and 125 SRH vs RCB.

Information MI vs SRH: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.