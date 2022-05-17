IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians sign Akash Madhwal for remaining matches
Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed medium-pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Madhwal, 28, has been picked by the franchise for Rs. 20 lakh. MI played without a replacement in the last two matches against KKR and CSK. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.
- MI's bowling woes cost them wins throughout the season.
- However, they have shown significant improvements in the last few fixtures.
- Aussie Daniel Sams has been quite menacing.
- The likes of Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya have chipped in with wickets as well.
- Madhwal, who was chosen by MI during the pre-season camp, could get a chance to showcase his prowess in the cash-rich tournament.
Suryakumar was one of the big positives for MI in IPL 2022. He scored 303 runs from eight matches at an average of 43.29. He struck at a prolific rate of 145.67. SKY managed to amass three half-centuries. He ranks third among the highest run-getters for MI this season. Earlier, Suryakumar missed his side's initial two matches, recovering from a hand injury.
Madhwal made his T20 debut for Uttarakhand against Karnataka in 2019. The right-arm seamer had conceded 21 runs in two overs. Overall, he has claimed 15 scalps at 26.60. He has a stellar economy of 7.55 with the best figures of 3/16. Across six FC games, Madhwal has pocketed eight wickets. He has affected 14 dismissals in 11 List A matches at 29.78.
"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav who was ruled out of the TATA IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury," read a statement on IPLT20.com.
Mumbai Indians had a horrendous run this season. Surprisingly, they had never lost nine matches in any of the previous editions of IPL. Moving ahead, MI would want to thwart SRH's chance of a playoff berth in tonight's fixture. Post that, they will face Delhi Capitals on Saturday. They could knock out DC from the tournament as well.