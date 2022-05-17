Sports

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians sign Akash Madhwal for remaining matches

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians sign Akash Madhwal for remaining matches

Written by V Shashank May 17, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Madhwal has an economy of 7.55 in T20s (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed medium-pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Madhwal, 28, has been picked by the franchise for Rs. 20 lakh. MI played without a replacement in the last two matches against KKR and CSK. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

Context Why does this story matter?

MI's bowling woes cost them wins throughout the season.

However, they have shown significant improvements in the last few fixtures.

Aussie Daniel Sams has been quite menacing.

The likes of Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya have chipped in with wickets as well.

Madhwal, who was chosen by MI during the pre-season camp, could get a chance to showcase his prowess in the cash-rich tournament.

Suryakumar SKY scored 303 runs in IPL 2022

Suryakumar was one of the big positives for MI in IPL 2022. He scored 303 runs from eight matches at an average of 43.29. He struck at a prolific rate of 145.67. SKY managed to amass three half-centuries. He ranks third among the highest run-getters for MI this season. Earlier, Suryakumar missed his side's initial two matches, recovering from a hand injury.

Career A look at Madhwal's domestic career

Madhwal made his T20 debut for Uttarakhand against Karnataka in 2019. The right-arm seamer had conceded 21 runs in two overs. Overall, he has claimed 15 scalps at 26.60. He has a stellar economy of 7.55 with the best figures of 3/16. Across six FC games, Madhwal has pocketed eight wickets. He has affected 14 dismissals in 11 List A matches at 29.78.

Quote IPL issues statement regarding Madhwal's inclusion at MI

"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav who was ruled out of the TATA IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury," read a statement on IPLT20.com.

Standings MI languish at the bottom of the standings

Mumbai Indians had a horrendous run this season. Surprisingly, they had never lost nine matches in any of the previous editions of IPL. Moving ahead, MI would want to thwart SRH's chance of a playoff berth in tonight's fixture. Post that, they will face Delhi Capitals on Saturday. They could knock out DC from the tournament as well.