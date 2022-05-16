Sports

IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings: Records broken

IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall May 16, 2022, 11:23 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals have beaten Punjab Kings in match number 64 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They successfully defended 159, restricting PBKS to 141. Although Jitesh Sharma held one end, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav tormented PBKS' batting line-up. With their second consecutive win, DC are still alive in the playoffs race.

Match How did the match pan out?

DC lost David Warner on the very first ball of the match after PBKS elected to field. Sarfaraz Khan (32), Mitchell Marsh (63), and Lalit Yadav (24) ensured them safe passage thereafter. An unbeaten 17 by Axar Patel powered DC to 159/7. PBKS suffered a batting collapse after a solid start. Shardul recorded his career-best IPL figures (4/36), guiding DC to victory.

Milestone Axar Patel races to 100 IPL wickets

After contributing with the bat, Axar Patel shone with his remarkable spell. He sent back PBKS skipper Mayank, providing DC a crucial breakthrough. With this, he raced to 100 wickets in the IPL. Axar became only the second spinner after Ravindra Jadeja to touch the 100-wicket mark in the tournament. Former spinner Pragyan Ojha (89) follows Axar on the tally.

Information Axar registers the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets

Axar has become only the second Indian player after Jadeja to register the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL. Axar also has 1,100 runs in the tournament. He has a strike rate of 128.13.

DC DC win their seventh match

Delhi Capitals have finally won consecutive matches in the ongoing IPL season. Before this game, both DC and PBKS failed to win back-to-back games. DC now have seven wins and six defeats after 13 matches. Their campaign is alive and kicking! The Capitals are in contention to qualify for the playoffs along with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Marsh Marsh slams his second consecutive half-century

Mitchell Marsh laid the foundation of DC's win with a phenomenal knock. The top-order batter scored 63 off 48 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. Marsh slammed his second half-century in the cash-rich league. His first-ever IPL fifty came in DC's previous match. He smashed 89 off 62 balls against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.