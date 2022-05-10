Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 10, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

LSG are inching close to a playoff berth (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

Table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both LSG and GT have pocketed eight wins each from 11 fixtures. LSG, however, enjoy a better Net Run Rate (+0.703) than GT (+0.120). Interestingly, GT (161/5) had won the previous bout by five wickets. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The MCA Stadium in Pune will play host to this duel. The wicket averages a first innings total of close to 170 (last five matches). Notably, the side batting first has won on each of those occasions. Both pacers and spinners have fared well in the conditions offered. The last outing at MCA witnessed LSG (176/7) hand a 75-run drubbing to KKR.

LSG How have LSG fared at MCA in IPL 2022?

Lucknow Super Giants have a 100% win record from two outings at MCA. In their maiden fixture, LSG (153/8) beat PBKS (133/8) by 20 runs. Quinton de Kock (46) and Deepak Hooda (34) were the top scorers for LSG. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Mohsin Khan pocketed a three-fer (3/24). LSG (176/7) thumped KKR (101) by 75 runs. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder grabbed three-fers each.

GT How have GT fared at MCA in IPL 2022?

Gujarat Titans too have won both their outings at this venue. GT (171/6) sealed a 14-run win over DC (157/9) in the first outing. Shubman Gill (84) scored the bulk of runs for the Titans. Later, Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson grabbed figures worth 4/28. GT (170/7) then scripted a three-wicket win over CSK (169/5). David Miller (94*) was the top scorer for the Titans.

Stats Key performers at MCA in IPL 2022

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) has slammed the most runs at MCA this season (200). He averages 66.66 and has struck two fifties. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) follows suit, having aggregated 163 runs at 81.50. He has slammed two fifties as well. Among bowlers, right-arm quicks Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) and Harshal Patel (RCB) have registered six wickets each at MCA.

Data Highest and lowest scores at MCA in IPL 2022

Highest scores recorded at MCA this season: 210/6 RR vs SRH, 202/2 CSK vs SRH, and 198/5 PBKS vs MI. Meanwhile, the lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 101 KKR vs LSG, 115 RCB vs RR, and 133/8 PBKS vs LSG.

Information LSG vs GT: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.