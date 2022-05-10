Sports

Italian Open: Fabio Fognini overcomes Dominic Thiem; win for Wawrinka

Written by V Shashank May 10, 2022, 12:52 pm 3 min read

Fognini claimed a straight-set win over Thiem (Source: Twitter/@fabiofogna)

Fabio Fognini annihilated the former world number three, Dominic Thiem, in straight sets in the first round of the 2022 Italian Open. The 35-year-old dished out a 6-4, 7-6(5) win. Stan Wawrinka, overcame Reilly Opelka to clinch his first win on the ATP tour since February 2021. He beat the number 14 seed 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Here are more details.

Fognini Fognini outclasses Thiem in Round of 64

The Italian now enjoys a 2-3 win-loss record against Thiem in the match-ups. It was his first win in the Italian capital since 2019. Notably, it was his 398th career win on the ATP tour. Thiem has been 0-4 on the ATP tour since his return after a right wrist injury that had ousted him for nine months.

Information A look at the numbers from the match

Fognini pocketed 77 points to Thiem's 75. He served just one ace to the Austrian's tally of five. However, the world number 35 claimed 54 points off serves. He is well in reach of clinching his 400th career win on the ATP tour this week.

Quote Of course I'm happy because I won, says Fognini

Fognini is enjoying playing at the Italian Open. "Of course I'm happy because I won. It's never easy playing against a great champion. Happy to be here and another chance to play in this great atmosphere, " he said post the win.

Wawrinka Wawrinka thumps Opelka in first round

As per ATP, Wawrinka has leveled his match-ups against Opelka 1-1. The Swiss hadn't earned a win since beating Pedro Sousa at the 2021 Australian Open. It was just his second ATP tour match in a span of 14 months. The former world number three was sidelined since March 2021 owing to a foot injury. He will face Laslo Dere in the second round.

Statement I was feeling good on the court, says Wawrinka

Wawrinka was elated with the long-awaited win. "I was feeling good on the court. Physically I was feeling great. When you don't win a match in more than a year, you start to think about it more than what you should and not focus on the right things. In general I think it was a great match, great battle. I stayed positive," he said.

Winners A look at the other winners in the first round

Laslo Dere beat Borna Coric 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-2. Number 15 seed, Pablo Carreno Busta, beat Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-2. Tommy Paul beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-4. Alex de Minaur thumped Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-1. Nikolaz Basilashvili hammered Dan Evans 7-6(2), 6-2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina battered Ilya Ivashka 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Denis Shapovalov outclassed Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3.