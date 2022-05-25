Sports

2022 French Open: Sasnovich ousts Raducanu; early exit for Sakkari

2022 French Open: Sasnovich ousts Raducanu; early exit for Sakkari

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2022, 07:33 pm 3 min read

Raducanu suffered an early exit in Paris (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich came back from behind to beat Emma Raducanu in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday. Sasnovich lost the first set 3-6 before fighting to clinch the next two at ease (6-1, 6-1). Sasnovich has reached the third round in Paris for the first time. Meanwhile, fourth seed Maria Sakkari was ousted by Karolina Muchova in straight sets.

Sasnovich A vital win for Sasnovich

Sasnovich had earlier overcome Raducanu 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of Indian Wells last October. She has a 2-0 win-loss record over the 2021 US Open winner. Notably, the 28-year-old Sasnovich had lost in the second round at Roland Garros on four previous occasions. She has a 21-10 win loss-record in 2022. Sasnovich will face Angelique Kerber next.

Information Raducanu's poor form continues

19-year-old Raducanu now has a 7-9 win-loss record in the ongoing season. This is her successive second-round defeat at the Grand Slams this year (also Australian Open).

Azarenka Azarenka extends her tally versus Petkovic

15th seed Victoria Azarenka sealed a crucial win over Andrea Petkovic in the second round. The experienced Azarenka won the contest 6-1, 7-6. With this win, Azarenka has extended her win-loss record versus Petkovic to 4-1. Azarenka now has a 28-14 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall, she has a 145-53 win-loss record at Slams and a 5-1 tally in 2022.

Kerber Kerber moves past Jacquemot

Veteran women's singles star Angelique Kerber moved past Elsa Jacquemot in the second round on Wednesday. Kerber sealed the contest 6-1, 7-6. Kerber won 78% of her first serve and converted four of the 10 break points. She claimed 59 service points. Notably, Jacquemot had five double faults. Kerber now has a 19-14 win-loss record at Roland Garros and 118-53 overall.

Stats Muchova takes a 2-1 lead versus Sakkari

Sakkari, who had reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, suffered her second exit in the second round in Paris. She has a win-loss record of 11-6. Overall, she has a tally of 41-25 in Slam events. Sakkari has gone behind 1-2 in the head-to-head meetings with Muchova. The 25-year-old Muchova booked her second third-round spot at Roland Garros (7-6, 7-6).

Teichmann Maiden third round berth for Teichmann at Slams

23rd seed Jil Teichmann has moved to the third round after claiming a win versus Olga Danilovic. She overcame Olga in straight sets (6-4, 6-1). This is the first time Teichmann has reached the third round of a Grand Slam event. She has exited in the second round across Slams on three occasions. She has a win-loss record of 5-10 at Slam events.

Sabalenka Sabalenka overcomes Paquet

In the last first-round match in women's singles, Aryna Sabalenka turned her match around against French hope Chloe Paquet, prevailing 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. The number seven seed produced 50 unforced errors outpacing her 42 total winners. She also committed nine double faults. She will take on Madison Brengle next. Notably, Sabalenka has won both of their previous meetings.

Wins Elise Mertens reaches the third round; Anisimova progresses

Elise Mertens has reached the third round after getting a walkover from Marie Bouzkova. She has reached the third round for the sixth successive season. Amanda Anisimova outclassed Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. She has a 9-4 win-loss record now in Paris. Elsewhere, Coco Gauff prevailed against Alison Van Uytvanck. Gauff won 6-1, 7-6.