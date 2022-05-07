Sports

2022 Italian Open: All you need to know

Written by V Shashank May 07, 2022, 07:30 pm 3 min read

Iga Swiatek is the number one seed at the 2022 Italian Open (Source: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Post the Madrid Open, the action in tennis will shift to the prestigious Italian Open. It will be the fifth 1000-level event of the season for men, while it would be the third for women. The clay-court event will take place at the Foro Italico sports complex in Rome, Italy. Polish player Iga Swiatek will be headlining the women's section. Here are more details.

Seeds 2022 Italian Open: Top seeds in men's and women's singles

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, and Jannik Sinner are the Top 10 seeds. Iga Swiatek is the number one seed in women's singles. Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova, Danielle Collins, Garbine Muguraza, Ons Jabeur, and Emma Raducanu follow suit.

Swiatek Swiatek returns to action

The world number one would be raring to get back onto the court post a much-needed two-week break from the sport. She had pulled out from the Madrid Open owing to a shoulder injury. She is currently on a 23-match win streak that includes titular wins at Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open, and Stuttgart Open. She would be looking to defend her title.

Men's singles Players to watch out for in men's singles

Djokovic has a staggering 37 ATP Masters 1000 titles to his name. Interestingly, he has won five of those at the Italian Open. Nadal would be wishing for a comeback post the recent quarter-final loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. Zverev has previously won the tourney in 2017. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas eyes his maiden title at the Italian Open.

Women's singles Players to watch out for in women's singles

Swiatek will be eyeing to extend her win streak. World number two, Paula Badosa, had skipped the event in 2021. Lately, she was ousted in the round of 32 at the Madrid Open. World number four Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, and Emma Raducanu would be eager to pocket a few points this week. 2020 winner Simona Halep would be keen to claim another title.

Stats A look at the key stats and last edition's winners

Nadal has claimed a record 10 titles at the Italian Open. He is the reigning champion at this event. He is also the oldest to have won the Italian Open (aged 34, 2021). Chris Evert has won the most number of titles in women's singles at the Italian Open (5). Swiatek is the reigning champion at the WTA 1000 level event.

For men's singles, the prize money is €5,415,410 and the main draw will take place between May 8-15. The winner gets a total of 1,000 points, while the runner-up will pocket 600 points. For women's, the total prize money is $2,828,000. Meanwhile, their main draw will be held between May 9-15. The champion and the runner-up will garner 900 and 585 points respectively.