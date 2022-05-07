Sports

IPL 2022, RR beat PBKS in high-scoring affair: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2022, 07:26 pm 3 min read

RR overcame PBKS in a high-scoring game (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals overcame Punjab Kings in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. PBKS managed a productive 189/5 in 20 overs, riding on Jonny Bairstow's 56. In response, RR chased down the target. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who returned to the playing XI, hammered a superb fifty. His innings helped RR handle the chase well (190/4).

Match How did the match pan out?

PBKS openers added 49 runs before RR crawled back, reducing them to 119/4. Jitesh Sharma scored an 18-ball 38* and Liam Livingstone chipped in with 22. These knocks helped PBKS surpass 180. For RR, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 3 scalps. In response, RR maintained a proper tempo. Yashasvi scored 68 before RR completed the job in hand. Shimron Hetmyer was a class act once again.

Batters Notable numbers for PBKS batters

Bairstow scored a 40-ball 56 for PBKS. He smashed 8 fours and a six. He has now amassed eighth IPL fifty, besides racing to 1,174 runs at 35.58. Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a crucial 27. He has 201 runs from seven games in his debut IPL season. Liam Livingstone (22) has surpassed 300 runs this season. He has scored 315 runs at 31.50.

RR spinners Chahal races to 22 scalps; Ashwin does well

Chahal was once again crucial for RR. He clocked figures worth 3/28. Chahal now has 22 IPL scalps this season. He has an average of 14.50. Overall, Chahal has claimed 161 scalps, becoming the fourth bowler with 160-plus wickets in IPL. R Ashwin (1/32) has nine scalps from 11 games in IPL 2022. Overall, he has claimed 154 scalps at 28.22.

Jos Buttler 600 runs for Buttler in IPL 2022

RR opener Jos Buttler slammed a 16-ball 30 for his side. He hit five fours and a six. Buttler has surpassed the 600-run mark in IPL 2022. He has 618 runs at 61.80. He has smashed 55 fours and 37 sixes. Buttler has scored 2,586 runs in the IPL at 39.18. He has also surpassed the 400-run mark versus PBKS (416).

Duo Yashasvi slams second IPL fifty; notable numbers for Samson

Yashasvi slammed a 41-ball 68. His innings was laced with nine fours and 2 sixes. This was his second IPL fifty. He has 382 runs in IPL at 22.47. Sanju Samson scored a 12-ball 23. He has surpassed the 300-run mark in IPL 2022 (321). He has also surpassed 650 runs versus PBKS (658). Overall, he has scored 3,389 runs.

Information Arshdeep Singh bowls an excellent 19th over

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled an excellent 19th over. He gave away only three runs, besides claiming the scalp of Devdutt Padikkal. He nailed his yorkers to perfection. He finished with figures worth 2/29.

Do you know? Joint-fastest to 600 IPL runs in a season

Buttler has 618 runs in 11 innings. As per Cricbuzz, this is the joint-fastest to 600 runs in an IPL season alongside Shaun Marsh (2008), Chris Gayle (2011), Virat Kohli (2016), and David Warner (2019).