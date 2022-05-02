Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 02, 2022, 11:40 am 3 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. KKR are seated eighth on the points table (NRR of -0.006). They haven't tasted a win in the last five fixtures. RR are seated third, having won six of their nine matches (+0.450). Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Wankhede Stadium will host this match-up. The side batting first has won six of the last ten matches. The average first innings total has been close to 180 (last five fixtures). The last outing at Wankhede witnessed LSG hammer 195/3 against DC. Later, LSG won by six runs. So far, pacers have been highly effective compared to spinners at this venue.

KKR How have KKR fared at Wankhede?

KKR have won only three of their 14 matches at Wankhede. However, they have won two of their three outings at this venue in IPL 2022. KKR (133/4) overcame CSK (131/5) by six wickets. Then, KKR (141/4) claimed a six-wicket win over PBKS (137). In their last outing, the Knight Riders (146/9) failed to contain DC (150/6), losing by four wickets.

RR How have RR fared at Wankhede?

Rajasthan Royals have won eight matches and lost as many at Wankhede. RR have won two of their three outings at this venue this season. RR (169/3) lost to RCB by four wickets. In the second match, RR (165/6) sealed a three-run win over LSG. Lastly, RR (222/2) thumped DC by 15 runs. Jos Buttler (116) was the top scorer for the Royals.

Information Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Highest scores recorded at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR vs DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. Lowest scores at this venue in this season so far: 131/5 CSK vs KKR, 132/8 MI vs LSG, and 133/4 KKR vs CSK.

Stats Highest run-getters and wicket-takers at Wankhede in IPL 2022

RR's Jos Buttler has scored the most number of runs at Wankhede this season. He has racked up 199 runs in three matches at 99.50 (SR 161.78). LSG skipper KL Rahul has hammered the second-most runs at this venue in IPL 2022 (180). He averages 60.00. Among bowlers, pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) have scalped nine and seven wickets, respectively.

Information KKR vs RR: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Marathi, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.