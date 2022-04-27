Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 27, 2022, 02:34 pm 3 min read

DC openers Warner and Shaw can put KKR under tremendous pressure (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday. DC are placed seventh with three wins and four losses from seven games. KKR are eighth and have sealed three wins from eight. This match will be extremely crucial for both sides in gaining two points. Here's the preview.

Pitch report Here's the pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. hasn't produced many high-scoring affairs it is known for. The venue has hosted nine matches this season. The chasing side won the first four fixtures, while the side batting first won the next four. LSG then defended their score versus CSK on Monday. The wicket has averaged close to 170 in the first innings.

Details H2H record, timing, and TV listing

Out of 31 matches played between the two sides, DC have gone on to claim 14 wins. KKR have won 16 matches. One game didn't have a result. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

DC DC will hope to beat KKR once again

DC had earlier thrashed KKR this season and the side would want to complete a double. The onus will lie on openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, who can get DC to a fast start. DC can be a bit vulnerable in that middle-order. Skipper Rishabh Pant has work to do. In terms of bowling, DC will believe in their unit to deliver.

KKR KKR look to find a rare win

KKR started the season well but have faltered since then. They have faced four successive defeats. The last two games saw KKR come close to a win but they couldn't get past the line. The batting remains a concern for KKR with consistency lacking. In terms of bowling, one expects to see a similar show like the one versus Gujarat Titans.

Probable XI DC vs KKR: A look at the probable playing XI

DC probable XI: rithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed KKR probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell (vc), Sunil Narine, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Tim Southee Fantasy XI (option 2): David Warner (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell (vc), Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman

Performers Who are the key performers?

In seven games this season, Prithvi Shaw has accumulated 254 runs at 36.28. For KKR, Shreyas has scored 248 runs from eight games. KKR spinner Sunil Narine has claimed six wickets with an economy rate of 5.37. For DC, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has taken 13 wickets at 17.38. Tim Southee has eight wickets for KKR in three games at just 10.00.