IPL 2022, RR vs CSK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2022, 04:24 pm 3 min read

RR are placed 3rd in IPL 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. A win for RR will see them book a berth in the playoffs. They can also topple LSG to finish second on NRR. Meanwhile, ninth-placed CSK will play for pride. Here we present the complete match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will be held at the Brabourne Stadium. The last four games have witnessed teams batting first scripting wins. Quality runs can be posted here and anything above the 175-run mark is crucial. Pacers can be influential with spinners leaving a mark too. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Story RR will aim to book last-four berth

RR are the favorites heading into the match. They have enough firepower to down an inconsistent CSK side. Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal can be key players with the bat. Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin can trump CSK with their spin show on offer. For CSK, they need to improve their batting. The last two games saw them struggle big time.

Information Head-to-head record: CSK 15-10 RR

The two teams have met on 25 occasions in the IPL. CSK have a 15-10 win-loss record. This is the maiden meeting between the two teams this season. In IPL 2021, the two sides shared the spoils.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

RR probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer / James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen / Obed McCoy. CSK probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana.

Performers Who are the key performers?

In 13 games this season, Jos Buttler has 627 runs at 52.25. Samson has scored 359 runs at 29.21. For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad has amassed 366 runs at 28.15. With the ball, Chahal has picked 24 wickets this season at 16.83. In 13 games, Prasidh Krishna has claimed 15 scalps. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo and Mukesh Choudhary have taken 16 scalps each.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), D Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Moeen Ali, R Ashwin, Y Chahal (c), Mukesh Choudhary, Prasidh Krishna Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), D Padikkal, Moeen Ali, R Ashwin, Y Chahal (c), Mukesh Choudhary, Trent Boult