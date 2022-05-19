Sports

IPL 2022: Final to start at 8 PM IST

Written by Parth Dhall May 19, 2022, 04:14 pm 2 min read

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The final of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will begin at 8PM IST instead of 7:30 PM IST. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the timing has been revised in light of a cultural closing ceremony, scheduled on the same day. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on May 29. Here are further details.

It is understood that the closing ceremony, involving personalities from Bollywood, will kick-start at 6:30 PM IST. The ceremony is scheduled to last 50 minutes. While the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST, the match will commence 30 minutes later.

Timings The BCCI could revise the timing of evening games

It has been learned that the BCCI is keen to permanently change the timing of evening games to 8 PM IST. Notably, the league followed the aforementioned timing for the first 10 seasons (2008-2017). It remains to be seen if the change gets implemented in the 2023 IPL season. In this case, the toss will be held at 7:30 PM IST (30 minutes before).

Schedule IPL 2022 playoffs: Here is the full schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venue details for IPL 2022 playoffs earlier this month. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 24 and 25, respectively. Besides, Qualifier 2 and the final are scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 27 and 29, respectively.

Format Decoding the playoffs format

The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final. Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).

IPL 2022 IPL 2022: What is the current scenario?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs. They hold the top-two spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are still in contention to qualify for the next phase. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out.