IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. KKR are virtually out from the race to playoffs. They have five wins from 12 matches. SRH have five wins and six losses. The news from the center is that KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and will bat first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Teams batting first have won the last six games. Anything around the 160-run mark will be difficult for the side to chase down. Bowlers will need to stick to the basics and perform well here.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has slammed 308 runs in 11 matches this season. He averages 38.50. Aiden Markram (SRH) has scored 326 runs in IPL 2022. He averages 65.20. All-rounder Andre Russell has racked up 281 runs in 12 innings so far. He has also pocketed 14 wickets. Nitish Rana (KKR) has amassed 293 runs this season. He has struck two fifties.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

KKR have a 14-8 win-loss record against SRH. However, SRH had beaten the Knight Riders by seven wickets in the earlier match-up this season. Batting first, KKR had posted 175/8 in 20 overs. SRH (176/3) chased it down, riding on Rahul Tripathi's 71.

Information 2 changes for KKR

KKR Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy. KKR have made 2 changes. Sam Billings and Umesh Yadav are included.

Information SRH make a couple of changes as well

SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. The Sunrisers have made three changes with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, and Marco Jansen returning.