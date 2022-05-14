Sports

IPL 2022: KKR hand SRH a fifth successive defeat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2022, 11:17 pm 3 min read

Sunil Narine celebrates after claiming a wicket (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. The Sunrisers have now suffered five successive defeats. Batting first, KKR posted 177/6 in 20 overs. Andre Russell made the difference with 49*. In response, SRH failed to get past the target. Here are the key records scripted.

KKR vs SRH How did the match pan out?

KKR lost Venkatesh Iyer early on before Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Rana added a 48-run stand. SRH hit back to reduce KKR to 94/5. Thereafter, Sam Billings (34) and Russell added a half-century stand. Russell's firepower helped KKR get past 175. In response, Abhishek Sharma batted well for SRH, who lost wickets at regular intervals. KKR bowlers did enough to restrict the Sunrisers.

Shreyas 100th IPL game for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has achieved a new milestone in the IPL. The KKR skipper appeared in his 100th IPL match on Saturday. In 100 IPL games, Iyer has amassed 2,726 runs at 31.33. He has notched 18 fifties with the best score of 96. Iyer has clocked a strike rate of 124.75. He has hammered 233 fours and 96 sixes. Tonight, he scored 15 runs.

Duo Key numbers for Iyer and Russell

Iyer managed to score 15 from nine balls versus SRH before being dismissed by Umran Malik. Iyer now has surpassed the 350-run mark this season (351). He became the first KKR player to achieve the same. Russell hammered an unbeaten 28-ball 49*. In 13 games, Russell has raced to 330 runs at 41.25. He hit four sixes and has raced to 32 this season.

Bowling Umran and Natarajan race to 18 scalps each

SRH fast bowler Umran Malik claimed figures worth 3/33 from his four overs. Malik has now raced to 18 wickets in the ongoing season at an average of 22.05. Notably, he claimed five wickets against KKR in the two games this season (earlier 2/27). T Natarajan claimed figures worth 1/43 from his four overs. The left-arm pacer has 18 scalps this season at 19.22.

Information Key feats attained by Bhuvi

Playing his 144th match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27) has raced to 153 scalps in the IPL at 25.64. Bhuvi has 11 wickets this season, having played 12 games. Bhuvi now has 30 scalps versus KKR at 23.53. He is the first bowler to achieve the same.

2,000 runs 2,000 IPL runs for Andre Russell

Russell has surpassed the 2,000-run mark in the IPL. He has 2,030 runs at 30.75. The West Indian has a strike rate of 179.17. He has also raced to 137 fours and 175 sixes. Russell has become the 11th batter to smash 175-plus sixes in the IPL. He has 1,972 runs for KKR at 31.80.

Pacers KKR pacers shine with the ball

After having played a match-winning knock, Russell was amazing with the ball as well. He is now the highest wicket-taker for KKR in the ongoing season (17). Overall, Russell has raced to 89 wickets, equaling the tally of former IPL ace Pragyan Ojha (89). Tim Southee picked two wickets for 23 runs. He now has 14 scalps this season at 15.57.