Sports

100 IPL games for Shreyas Iyer: Decoding the numbers

100 IPL games for Shreyas Iyer: Decoding the numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2022, 08:28 pm 2 min read

100 IPL games for KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo credit: Twitter/@ShreyasIyer15)

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has achieved a new milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Kolkata Knight Riders captain appeared in his 100th IPL match on Saturday. He achieved the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The former Delhi Capitals ace was earlier bought by KKR in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He is KKR's top run-scorer in the ongoing season.

Delhi Iyer dazzled for former side DC

Prior to joining KKR this season, the stylish Iyer played 87 games for DC since making his debut in 2015. He is the second-highest scorer for DC, having registered 2,375 runs at 31.66. He smashed 16 fifties for the Capitals with the best score of 96. He also hit 196 fours and 88 sixes for the Capitals.

Information Iyer has scored 2,711 runs in the IPL

In 99 IPL games, Iyer has amassed 2,711 runs at 31.52. He has notched 18 fifties with the best score of 96. Iyer has clocked a strike rate of 124.58. He has hammered 231 fours and 96 sixes.

KKR How has Iyer performed in IPL 2022?

Prior to the match versus SRH which is underway, Iyer has gone on to score a total of 336 runs in 12 games for KKR. He averages 30.54 and has a strike rate of 129.23. He has hammered two fifties with the best of 85. He has managed to hit 35 fours and eight sixes.

Information His record as a skipper

Iyer captained DC in 41 IPL games. He helped his side win 21 matches. DC lost 18 games under him. Two games were tied. He had a win percentage of 53.65. This season, he has led KKR to five wins from 12 games.