Sports

Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Decoding the stats

Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Decoding the stats

Written by V Shashank May 08, 2022, 06:40 pm 3 min read

Alcaraz eyes his second ATP 1000 title of this season (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Number seven seed, Carlos Alcaraz, will face two-time winner, Alexander Zverev, in the final of the 2022 Madrid Open on Sunday. Alcaraz chronicled historic wins over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to book a seat in the final of the ATP 1000 event. Meanwhile, Zverev overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. We decode the key stats ahead of their encounter.

Context Why does this story matter?

Alcaraz is a burgeoning talent in the world of tennis.

To overthrow the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in back-to-back games is a herculean feat.

He is high on confidence and would be seeking his maiden Madrid Open title.

Zverev knows what it takes to triumph at the highly-acclaimed tournament.

Plus, he would look to extend his lead over the Spaniard.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As per ATP, Zverev enjoys a 2-0 win record over Alcaraz. He beat the latter in the round of 32 at the Mexican Open (6-3, 6-1) in 2021. The same year, he clinched another win during the semi-finals at the Vienna Open (6-3, 6-3).

Road Alcaraz's road to the final

Alcaraz battered Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the round of 32. He then bested the number nine seed, Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3. In the quarters, Alcaraz outclassed five-time winner, Rafael Nadal, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. In the semis, he clinched an arduous win over Novak Djokovic 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). He would be competing in his fifth tour-level final.

2022 How has Alcaraz fared in 2022?

Alcaraz enjoys a 27-3 win record this season. He has claimed the Rio Open and the Barcelona Open. He edged past Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to pocket the prestigious Miami Open. He was ousted in the semis of the Indian Wells Masters Alcaraz exited in the third round of the Australian Open. He was out in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Journey Zverev's road to the final of the Madrid Open

In the round of 32, Zverev staged a comeback to beat Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The 25-year-old was then handed a walkover by Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-0 in the round of 16. He was all over the number eight seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the quarters (6-3, 7-5). He bested the number four seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to advance further.

2022 Zverev has 21-7 win record in 2022

The German is yet to win a title this season. He exited in the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and Miami Open, respectively. He failed to get past the fourth round at the Australian Open, failing to overcome Canada's Denis Shapovalov. He was ousted in the second round of the Mexican Open, Indian Wells Masters, and BMW Open.

Alcaraz Alcaraz eyes a special feat

Alcaraz has been unbeaten in his previous four tour-level finals. He has won the Croatia Open, Rio Open, Miami Open, and Barcelona Open. If he wins this title, then he would be the youngest to win five finals since Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The latter had claimed seven titles by the same age in 2004-05.