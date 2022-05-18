Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 18, 2022, 11:42 am 3 min read

LSG are currently seated third in the points table (Source: Twitter/@LucknowIPL)

A desperate Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. For KKR, a win by a heavy margin could keep them alive for the playoffs. LSG, who have lost their last two matches, need a win to bag the second spot in the standings. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. Chasing sides have won three of the last six matches. The wicket has averaged a first-innings score of around 165 in this duration. Both pacers and spinners have racked up impressive numbers in the last few outings. The last game at DYP witnessed DC (159/7) seal a 17-run win over PBKS (142/9).

KKR How have KKR fared at DY Patil in IPL?

KKR have won three of their five matches at this venue. This season, the Knight Riders (128) suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of RCB (132/7). Kiwi quick Tim Southee had picked a three-fer for KKR (3/20). KKR (148/8) fell short by eight runs against GT (156/9). Later, Kolkata (165/9) clinched a 52-run win over Mumbai Indians (113).

LSG How have LSG fared at DY Patil in IPL?

Lucknow Super Giants have a 2-1 win-loss record at this venue in IPL. In their maiden game at DYP, LSG (169/7) beat SRH by 12 runs. LSG (155/4) thumped Delhi Capitals (149/3) by six wickets. Quinton de Kock was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his 52-ball 80. Later, LSG (163/8) were handed an 18-run defeat by RCB (181/6).

Stats Key performers at DY Patil in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler (RR) has racked up the most runs at DY Patil in the season underway (228). He averages 57.00 and has slammed a hundred and two fifties. Hardik Pandya (GT) and Faf du Plessis (RCB) follow suit, having smacked 205 and 197 runs respectively. Among bowlers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (MI) has scalped eight wickets at this venue while averaging 10.37.

Information Highest and lowest scores at DY Patil in IPL 2022

Highest scores at DY Patil this season: 216/4 CSK vs RCB, 208/5 PBKS vs RCB, and 208/6 CSK vs DC. Lowest scores at this venue in the season underway: 113 MI vs KKR, 117 DC vs CSK, and 128 KKR vs RCB.

Information KKR vs LSG: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.