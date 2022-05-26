Sports

Amy Satterthwaite announces retirement: Her career in numbers

Written by V Shashank May 26, 2022, 12:45 pm 3 min read

Satterthwaite made her international debut in 2007 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand cricketer Amy Satterthwaite has called time on her international career. A prolific batter who bowled off-spin, Satterthwaite was the most capped player for New Zealand in ODIs and second-most in T20Is. She even captained the Kiwi women in 2018 and 2019. She was adjudged as the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year in 2017. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Satterthwaite's decision to retire from international cricket comes as a result of not being handed a central contract for the 2022/23 season.

As per Bryan Stronach, NZC's GM of High-Performance Cricket, the decision was taken to provide more opportunities to youngsters.

Satterthwaite would continue to play domestic cricket for Canterbury Magicians and compete for Manchester Originals in the Women's Hundred.

Words Here's what Satterthwaite said

"It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket. It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC's decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers," Satterthwaite said in her statement. The 35-year-old added that there was a lot to offer from her end.

Information Satterthwaite took a break from international cricket in 2019

In 2019, Satterthwaite had taken a break from international cricket after the birth of her first child. She resumed her services a year later. Satterthwaite also missed the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Career A look at Satterthwaite's international career

Satterthwaite racked up 4,639 runs across 145 ODIs at 38.33. The southpaw struck at 75.44 and pummelled seven centuries and 27 fifties. She clipped 50 wickets at 29.72. In T20Is, Satterthwaite compiled 1,784 runs across 111 matches. She averaged a mere 21.49 while striking at 97.64. With the ball, she pocketed 26 scalps with the best figures of 6/17.

Feat Satterthwaite holds a noteworthy record to her name

Satterthwaite's 145 appearances in ODIs are the most by a Kiwi woman in this format. She is the second-highest run-getter for New Zealand Women in ODIs (4,639), with Suzie Bates (5,045) occupying the top spot. She holds the joint-record of clocking the most consecutive ODI hundreds (four). She equaled Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara's tally, attaining the feat in the summer of 2016-17.

World Cup How did Satterthwaite fare in 2022 ICC Women's World Cup?

Satterthwaite had a mediocre run in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. She scored 175 runs while averaging 29.16. Her best knock was against India Women as she hammered 75 off 84 deliveries. Overall, she holds 734 runs in 25 matches in the Women's World Cup, averaging 34.95. In T20 World Cups, she aggregated 236 runs in 22 matches and claimed four wickets.

Feats Second-most hundreds in a run-chase

Satterthwaite is the seventh-highest run-getter in Women's ODIs. Mithali Raj (7,805), Charlotte Edwards (5,992), Stafanie Taylor (5,298), Suzie Bates (5,045), Belinda Clark (4,844), and Karen Rolton (4,814) rank above her. Notably, she holds the second-most hundreds in Women's ODIs in a run-chase (five). Australia's Meg Lanning tops the chart with 10 hundreds to show.