AS Roma win UEFA Europa Conference League title: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2022, 02:27 am 2 min read

Roma beat Feyenoord to win the Europa Conference League trophy (Photo credit: Twitter/@europacnfleague)

AS Roma beat Dutch side Feyenoord to win the UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 title. Nicolo Zaniolo put Roma ahead in the 32nd minute. The Italian side kept things under control thereafter to win the third-tier European trophy, which was played for the first time. Earlier, Roma finished sixth in the Serie A, having collected 63 points from 38 games.

Match How did the match pan out?

Gianluca Mancini's precise lofted pass over Gernot Trauner in the Feyenoord defence saw Nicolo Zaniolo bring it down on his chest and flick the same beyond Dutch goal-keeper Justin Bijlow. Roma were the happier side in the first half with Feyenoord not troubling them. The Dutch side looked to up the ante and dominated the scenes after half-time but Roma held on.

Mourinho Jose Mourinho scripts these records

As per Opta, Roma manager Jose Mourinho became the fifth manager to take charge of a club in the final of three different major European competitions after Arsene Wenger, Giovanni Trapattoni, Udo Lattek, and Sven-Göran Eriksson. Mourinho has also become the first manager to win the Champions League (Porto and Inter), UEFA Cup/Europa League (Porto, Manchester United), and now Europa Conference League (AS Roma).

Success Roma taste maiden European success

AS Roma played a final of a UEFA competition for the third time in their history. They had earlier played in the 1983-84 European Cup against Liverpool and the 1990-91 UEFA Cup against Inter Milan. losing both times. However, they have won their maiden European trophy, being the inaugural winners of this competition.

Do you know? Unique record for Nicolo Zaniolo

As per Opta, Nicolo Zaniolo aged 22 years, 327 days is now the youngest Italian player to score in a final of a major European competition since Alessandro Del Piero (22 years, 200 days) against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in May 1997.

Information 26th trophy for Mourinho

This was Jose Mourinho's 26th trophy as a manager. It is also his fifth European trophy. He has also been a runner-up with three different clubs in the UEFA Super Cup.