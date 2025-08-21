Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig earned £33M, new figures show
The last concert of legendary rockstar Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July, has reportedly contributed a whopping £33.8 million (around ₹395cr) to the UK economy. The Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park on July 5 was attended by thousands of metal fans and featured performances from some of the genre's biggest names. The event was analyzed by researchers at the University of Birmingham.
The concert reportedly generated a gross economic output of £33.8 million across the UK, with £27.6 million retained in the West Midlands region. Dr. Matt Lyons, who conducted the analysis, told BBC, "As regional economists from the University of Birmingham, we thought we would do our bit to honor Ozzy's legacy by estimating the economic impact of his last gig." "Ozzy is a global legend...his final economic impact will go on to benefit his home city far into the future."
The Villa Park show was a historic event for Black Sabbath fans as it marked the first time in two decades that all four original members performed together on stage. Osbourne, who was 76 at the time of his death, sang some of his most popular hits while seated on a black throne. The concert sold out 42,000 tickets within minutes, with 20% bought by international fans at prices ranging from £197.5 to £834.
Researchers used the SEIM-UK (Socio-Economic Impact Model for the UK) to estimate the concert's economic impact. This model has previously been applied to assess major events, including the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The concert was Osbourne's last public performance before his death was announced on July 22.