Sports

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2 (RR vs RCB): Match Preview

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2 (RR vs RCB): Match Preview

Written by V Shashank May 26, 2022, 01:21 pm 3 min read

Rajat Patidar slammed a hundred against LSG (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. RCB clinched a 14-run win over LSG in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, RR (188/6) had suffered a seven-wicket drubbing against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. RR still have a shot at the finale, given their consistent run throughout the season. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) with live streaming available on the Hotstar app. The venue has hosted six T20Is to date. It is a good batting track, averaging a first innings score of around 170 (last five matches). Spinners are likely to fare better than pacers.

RCB RCB eye glory against the Royals

RCB would want to emulate their recent heroics against the Royals. Rajat Patidar, who slammed a magnificent ton in the last game, would be raring to come up with another match-winning total. Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell's finishing abilities could get the job done for the Challengers. The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga would be backed to reap rewards.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a win-loss record of 13-11 against Rajasthan Royals from 27 match-ups to date (two no-result, one abandoned). Both RCB and RR won a game each in their face-offs during the league stage this season.

RR Will RR bounce back in Ahmedabad?

Bowlers proved to be the cause of defeat in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have to shine on the wicket-taking front. Meanwhile, pacers Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna would have to up their game in the death-overs. Batting-wise, RR's hopes lie on the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Devdutt Padikkal.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR (probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy. RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Jos Buttler (RR) has battered 718 runs in IPL 2022. He averages 51.28. Sanju Samson (RR) has amassed 421 runs this season. He averages 30.07 and has struck at 150.35. Pacer Harshal Patel (RCB) has clipped 19 wickets in 14 matches this season at 20.05. In seven matches this season, Rajat Patidar (RCB) has hoarded 275 runs while averaging a prolific 55.00 (HS: 112*).

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga. Fantasy XI (option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga.