Joe Root set to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket

Former England skipper Joe Root is the leading run-getter in Tests among active players. He eyes the gigantic 10,000-run mark in Tests and could breach the count in the forthcoming three-match series against New Zealand, starting June 2. He would become only the second English batter to have accomplished the monumental feat. A highly bankable batter, we decode Root's numbers in Tests.

Career A look at Root's Test career

In 117 Tests, Root has notched 9,889 runs at 49.19. He has slammed 25 tons and 53 fifties (Best score: 254 vs Pakistan). At home, Root has played 59 Tests and amassed 5,009 runs at 52.17. At neutral venues, he has compiled 287 runs across three Tests at 57.40. In away conditions, he has hammered 4,593 runs from 55 Tests at 45.93.

Context Why does this story matter?

Root is one of England's premium batters in red-ball cricket.

He is often hailed as a top asset in this format of the game.

Since making his debut against India in 2012, Root has become the backbone of England's Test line-up.

His career has risen from strength to strength.

Given his current form, he is well in reach of ticking 10,000 runs in Tests.

Information Root's tally in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Root tops the scoring charts in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. The Englishman has 1,175 runs from 12 Tests. He has averaged a sensational 53.40. So far, he has stamped five hundreds and four fifties.

10,000 runs Root is nearing the 10,000-run mark in Tests

Root is 111 runs short of reaching 10,000 runs in Tests. He would become only the 14th batter to have reached the milestone. Alastair Cook had attained the feat in 229 innings. Root (216 innings) could become the fastest English cricketer to reach the tally. Meanwhile, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kumar Sangakkara had reached 10,000 Test runs in 195 innings.

Vs NZ Root set to breach 1,000-run mark against NZ

Root is eight runs short of amassing 1,000 runs against New Zealand in Test cricket. He now has 992 runs in 13 Tests. He could become the eighth English batter to have breached the 1,000-run mark against New Zealand in red-ball cricket. He needs 157 runs to surpass Graham Gooch (1,148) to become the English batter with the most runs versus NZ.

Fab Four Root stands tall among Fab Four

Root's hunger for runs has resulted in the 31-year-old slamming 9,889 Test runs. Australia's Steven Smith follows suit with 8,010 runs in 85 Tests. India's Virat Kohli is next in line, having punched 8,043 runs in 101 Tests. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will mark his return to Tests after being fully recovered from an elbow injury. He has stacked up 7,272 runs in 86 Tests.