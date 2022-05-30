Sports

How much money did Gujarat Titans earn on winning IPL?

Written by Parth Dhall May 30, 2022, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It was their maiden IPL title, with Hardik Pandya getting the silverware in his debut season as captain. Notwithstanding, Jos Buttler, who represented runners-up Rajasthan Royals, won a number of awards. Here is the prize money received by the winners, runners-up, and players after the final.

Winners Gujarat Titans received a sum of Rs. 20 crore

Gujarat Titans received a sum of Rs. 20 crore and the IPL trophy. They became the seventh different side to clinch the title in 15 seasons of the league. Other teams to have won the IPL are Rajasthan Royals (2008), Deccan Chargers (2009), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016), Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014), Chennai Super Kings (2010-11, 2018, 2021), and Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019-20).

Information Runners-up RR received Rs. 12.50 crore

Rajasthan Royals, the other finalists of IPL 2022, received a sum of Rs. 12.50 crore and the runners-up trophy. Meanwhile, all players and support staff of the team received medals. The Royals had reached the IPL final for the first time since 2008.

Buttler Buttler, the Orange Cap holder

Jos Buttler's rip-roaring exploits proved a chief contributor to RR bulldozing their way to the final. The opening batter racked up 863 runs in 17 matches to claim the Orange Cap. He averaged 57.53 and struck at a sensational rate of 149.05. He slapped four hundreds and as many fifties. Buttler won Rs. 10 lakh and a trophy (Orange Cap).

Information Buttler bagged five other prizes!

Interestingly, Buttler bagged five other prizes. These are Most Valuable Player of the Season (Rs. 10 lakh), Game Changer of the Season (Rs. 10 lakh), the most number of sixes and fours (Rs. 10 lakh each), and Power player of the Season (Rs. 10 lakh).

Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap

Buttler's team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap. His spin prowess played a part in RR dominating the league stage and eventually pocketing a playoff berth. Chahal snapped up 27 wickets at an incredible average of 19.51, the most by a spinner in an IPL season. Like Buttler, the leg-spinner received a sum of Rs. 10 lakh and a trophy.

Awards A look at other award winners

Fastest Delivery of the Season: GT's Lockie Ferguson (157.3 KPH, Rs. 10 lakh). Super Striker of the Season: RCB's Dinesh Karthik (TATA Punch car). Catch of the Season: LSG's Evin Lewis (Rs. 10 lakh). Emerging Player of the Season: SRH's Umran Malik (Rs. 10 lakh). FairPlay award: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.