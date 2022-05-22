Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS beat SRH: List of records broken

Written by Parth Dhall May 22, 2022, 10:57 pm 2 min read

The league stage of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is done and dusted. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final league game (70th) of the season. They successfully chased down 158, with Liam Livingstone anchoring the run-chase. Earlier, Nathan Ellis and Harpreet Brar snapped up three wickets each. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

PBKS lost Priyam Garg early after SRH elected to bat. However, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Aiden Markram steadied their ship. A 58-run stand between Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd stabilized them after they were reduced to 157/8. In the run-chase, Punjab Kings lost Jonny Bairstow in the third over. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone powered PBKS to win eventually.

Information Harpreet Brar took three wickets

PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar took three wickets in the first innings. He gave away just 26 runs in four overs. It was only the second instance of him taking three wickets in an IPL innings.

Playoffs Who are the four qualifiers?

The league stage of IPL 2022 is over! Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers had qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, SRH, PBKS, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals were knocked out. GT, one of the two newly-introduced franchises, finished the league stage as the top-ranked side (20 points).