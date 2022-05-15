Sports

IPL 2022: GT overcome sorry CSK, get to 20 points

IPL 2022: GT overcome sorry CSK, get to 20 points

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 15, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Gaikwad's fifty wasn't enough for CSK (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

The 62nd match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season saw Chennai Super Kings suffer a defeat versus Gujarat Titans in Sunday's first encounter. Opting to bat first, CSK posted a paltry total of 133/5 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fifty. In response, GT sealed the deal convincingly after the openers laid the foundation. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

CSK saw Devon Conway depart early on before Ruturaj and Moeen Ali added 57 runs. Ruturaj added another valuable stand alongside N Jagadeesan. However, GT hit back in the death overs and restricted CSK at 133. Mohammed Shami (2/19) was superb. In response, Wriddhiman Saha gave GT a solid start as they build on the same to post their 10th win this season.

Ruturaj 10th IPL fifty for Ruturaj

Ruturaj scored a 49-ball 53, slamming four fours and a six. He has raced to 366 runs this season at 28.15. This was his 3rd IPL fifty. Overall, the promising opening batter has amassed 1,205 runs in the IPL at 38.87. He notched his 10th IPL fifty. He became the 10th CSK batter to get past 1,200 IPL runs.

Duo Shami equals Steyn's tally; Rashid gets to 109 wickets

Shami claimed two scalps for 19 runs from his four overs. In 13 games this season, Shami has racked up 18 scalps at 21.61. Overall in the IPL, the Indian pacer has claimed 97 scalps. He has matched the tally of Dale Steyn (97). Rashid Khan (1/31) has 16 wickets in IPL 2022 at 22.25. Overall, he has taken 109 scalps at 20.80.

Wriddhiman Wriddhiman Saha surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's runs tally

Wriddhiman (67*) played a solid knock for the Titans. He got to a fifty having faced 42 balls. He smashed 8 fours and a six. He has surpassed the 250-run mark in IPL 2022. The veteran Saha now has three fifties this season. Overall, Saha has 11 fifties now in the IPL. He has also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's IPL runs tally of 2,334 runs.

CSK No boundary for CSK in the death overs

CSK failed to hit a single four or a six in the last five overs of the match versus GT. They also managed to score just 24 runs in the death overs, losing three wickets. Also, CSK failed to hit a single boundary in the first four overs. They were 15/1 after four overs. GT didn't concede a boundary in nine overs (total).