IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 16, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

Liam Livingstone is enjoying a sublime form this season (Source: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. Both PBKS and DC have racked up six wins each. PBKS would be heading into this game on the back of a 54-run win over RCB. Meanwhile, DC beat RR by eight wickets. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. Chasing sides have won four of the last seven matches. The wicket has offered plenty of assistance to both batters and bowlers so far. The average first innings total has been around 166 (last five matches). Pacers have been quite successful and could be banked to come up big in this fixture.

Stats Key performers at DY Patil in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler (RR) has hoarded the most runs at DY Patil in the season underway (228). He averages 57.00 and has struck a hundred and two fifties. Hardik Pandya (GT) and Faf du Plessis (RCB) follow with 205 and 197 runs respectively. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker at DY Patil. He has scalped eight wickets at 10.37 including a five-fer.

PBKS How have PBKS fared at DY Patil in IPL?

PBKS have a 2-2 win-loss record at this venue in the tournament. They have won two of their three outings at DY Patil this season. PBKS (208/5) thrashed RCB (205/2) by five wickets. Punjab (151) then suffered a seven-wicket defeat to SRH (152/3). Liam Livingstone (60) had scored the bulk of runs for PBKS. Later, PBKS (145/2) snatched an eight-wicket win over GT (143/8).

DC How have DC fared at DY Patil in IPL?

DC have a 2-3 win-loss record at this venue. This season, they have won just one of their three fixtures at DY Patil. DC (149/3) failed to contain LSG (155/4) and eventually lost by six wickets. Prithvi Shaw (61) had top-scored for the Capitals. DC (117) were handed a 91-run drubbing by CSK. Later, DC (161/2) hammered RR (160/6) by eight wickets.

Information PBKS vs DC: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.