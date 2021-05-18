World Test Championship final: Williamson excited about playing against India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 05:35 pm

Kane Williamson reckons that the showdown against India in the World Test Championship final will be a fantastic challenge

New Zealand are set to face Team India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, starting June 18 in Southampton. Prior to that, the Kiwis will be involved in a two-Test series against England. New Zealand cricket team skipper Kane Williamson reckons that the showdown against India will be a fantastic challenge and termed it exciting. Here are the details.

Williamson

It's really exciting to be playing against India, says Williamson

Williamson is excited to face Team India in the Test Championship finale. "When we play against India, it has always been a fantastic challenge and so it is really exciting to be playing against them," Williamson said in a video posted by the ICC. "It's really, really exciting to be involved in the final, obviously to win it would be that much better."

WTC

Williamson praises the contests in the lead-up to WTC final

Williamson said the contests in the lead-up to the final of the Test Championship was very good. "We saw the contests in the WTC has brought real excitement ... the games were really tight such as in the India-Australia series and our series against Pakistan as well where you had to really fight hard to get the results, which is really great," he said.

Tally

Williamson's performance in Tests and his numbers against Team India

In 83 Test matches, NZ captain Williamson has racked up 7,115 runs at an average of 54.31. He has hit 24 hundreds and 32 fifties, with a best of 251. Against Team India, Williamson has featured in 11 Test matches, scoring 728 runs at 36.40. He has two tons and four fifties with a best of 131.

Information

WTC 2019-21: Williamson is the top scorer for NZ

Williamson has been impressive in the World Test Championship 2019-21. In nine Tests, the right-handed batsman has scored 817 runs at an average of 58.35. He has three hundreds, including a double-century, besides three fifties. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer for New Zealand.