After heading back from Australia on paternity leave, India's regular captain Virat Kohli will return to action in the upcoming Test series against England. He was recently named in Team India's 18-member squad for the four-Test series, starting February 5. The Indian skipper has an opportunity to break plenty of records in Test cricket. We take a look at the same.

Captaincy Kohli can emulate this record of MS Dhoni

Kohli is already India's most successful captain in Test cricket. So far, he has led India in 56 matches, having won 33 and lost 13 (drawn 10). He broke former Indian captain MS Dhoni's record of winning 27 Tests as captain in 2019. In the impending series, Kohli can also emulate Dhoni's record of leading India in most number of Tests (60).

Tons Hundreds in Test cricket as captain

At present, Kohli owns 11,811 runs (across formats) from 188 Tests at an astronomical average of 63.16 as a captain. He also has 41 international tons to his name, joint-most with the legendary Ricky Ponting. With a 42nd hundred, Kohli can completely own this record. Meanwhile, in Test cricket, he has 20 centuries as captain, second after Graeme Smith (25).

Information Kohli could break this historic record of Don Bradman

Kohli has slammed a total of 27 hundreds in Test cricket. This is the fourth-most by an Indian and joint-most among active cricketers along with Steve Smith. The former could get past the historic tally of Sir Donald Bradman (29), in the series.

Records A look at the other records he can break

As of now, Kohli has scored 7,318 runs from 87 Tests at an incredible average of 53.41. In the four-match series, Kohli can surpass the runs tally of several legends. Some of them are Ross Taylor (7,379), David Boon (7,422), Clive Lloyd (7,515) and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530). If Kohli plays all the four Tests, he could eclipse Dhoni in terms of matches played (90).

England Kohli can attain this milestone against England