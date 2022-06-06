Sports

French Open: 'The foot was asleep' Nadal took pain-killing injections

French Open: 'The foot was asleep' Nadal took pain-killing injections

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 06, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Nadal won his 14rth Roland Garros title (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal clinched a record-extending French Open title on Sunday after beating Casper Ruud in the final. Following his win, the Spaniard revealed that he took pain-killing injections throughout the fortnight. Nadal, who secured his 22nd Grand Slam title, had suffered a foot injury ahead of Roland Garros. His injury had halted his incredible run after the Indian Wells.

Nadal has been in sublime form after his return (ATP Tour). He had contracted COVID-19 after competing in Abu Dhabi. In 2021, an untimely foot injury forced Nadal opt out of the tour. The Spaniard then made a terrific comeback, winning the Melbourne Summer Set and the Australian Open. After the Indian Wells, Nadal faced a rib injury, while his foot injury resurfaced.

Statement Nadal had pain-killing injections

"I had been off the practice courts for a month and a half with a stress fracture on my rib, and then I had [a problem with my] foot," Nadal said after the match. "We played with no feeling in the foot, with a [pain-killing] injection on the nerve. The foot was asleep, and that's why I was able to play."

Title Nadal won his 14th French Open title

Nadal beat Casper Ruud to win the 2022 French Open men's singles title in Paris on Sunday. Rafa claimed victory in straight sets to down an in-form Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. With this win, Rafa sealed a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Nadal has also won his 14th Roland Garros honor. The Spaniard became the oldest French Open champion.