Sports

2022 French Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Djere, reaches third round

2022 French Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Djere, reaches third round

Written by Parth Dhall May 26, 2022, 06:19 pm 1 min read

World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame Serbia's Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2022 French Open. The Russian won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 after two hours and 35 minutes. Medvedev, who returned to the ATP Tour following a two-month break, beat Facundo Bagnis earlier. He will face the winner of the clash between Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexander Bublik in the third round.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Medvedev won a total of 124 points, while Djere won 39 winners in the match. The former smashed as many as seven aces, while Bagnis did not register any. Medvedev won 50% (63/127) of the receiving points and 39% (7/18) of break points. Djere clinched 70% (30/43) of net points. He recorded as many as 68 unforced errors and seven double faults.

Majors Medvedev's run in Grand Slams

Medvedev reached the quarter-finals of the French Open in 2021. He registered victories over Reilly Opelka and Cristian Garin before losing to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Before that edition, Medvedev had not won a game at Roland Garros. Medvedev clinched his maiden major title last year at the US Open. Interestingly, he has reached the final at three of the last six Grand Slams.