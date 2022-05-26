2022 French Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Djere, reaches third round
World number two Daniil Medvedev overcame Serbia's Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2022 French Open. The Russian won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 after two hours and 35 minutes. Medvedev, who returned to the ATP Tour following a two-month break, beat Facundo Bagnis earlier. He will face the winner of the clash between Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexander Bublik in the third round.
Medvedev won a total of 124 points, while Djere won 39 winners in the match. The former smashed as many as seven aces, while Bagnis did not register any. Medvedev won 50% (63/127) of the receiving points and 39% (7/18) of break points. Djere clinched 70% (30/43) of net points. He recorded as many as 68 unforced errors and seven double faults.
Medvedev reached the quarter-finals of the French Open in 2021. He registered victories over Reilly Opelka and Cristian Garin before losing to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Before that edition, Medvedev had not won a game at Roland Garros. Medvedev clinched his maiden major title last year at the US Open. Interestingly, he has reached the final at three of the last six Grand Slams.