2021 US Open: Daniil Medvedev storms into quarter-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 12:14 pm

Daniil Medvedev proceeds to quarter-final of 2021 US Open

Second seed Daniil Medvedev stormed into the quarter-final of 2021 US Open with a straight-set victory over Daniel Evans. The Russian breezed past Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the last 16 clash. He is yet to drop a set in New York. Medvedev, who aims to reach his fourth major semi-final, will face qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp in the last eight. Here's more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Medvedev completely dominated Evans in the first set. Although Evans won a few games, the Russian was all over him. Medvedev maintained his dominance in the next set as well, winning the final few games. Evans started the third set well, however, Medvedev broke his serve in the third game. The latter carried the momentum and finished the match with a backhand winner.

Information

Medvedev struck 13 aces in the match

Medvedev struck a total of 13 aces in the match. He won 94 points and 43 winners. Medvedev claimed 47% of the receiving points (36/77). On the other hand, Evans won 60% of the net points. He recorded three double faults.

Information

This was Evans' fifth main draw appearance in New York

Evans reached the fourth round (US Open) for the first time in what was his fifth main draw appearance in New York. He overcame Alexei Popyrin in the third round, having set up his fourth-round meeting with Medvedev.

Form

Medvedev has been in sublime form

Medvedev has a win-loss record of 44-10 in the ongoing season. Before losing the Cincinnati Open semis, he won the first fourth Masters 1000 title of his career in Toronto. Since the conclusion of Wimbledon, Medvedev has registered a match record of 15-2. He has been in sublime form since the Tokyo Games and is yet to drop a set at the US Open.

Run

US Open: A look at Medvedev's run

Medvedev has recorded straight-set victories in his first four rounds in New York. He has defeated Richard Gasquet, Dominik Koepfer, Pablo Andujar, and Evans so far. The Russian is unbeaten in 12 sets so far. He will lock horns with Botic van de Zandschulp, who stunned 11th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets. Medvedev will attempt to reach his fourth Grand Slam semi-final.