2022 French Open: Simona Halep and Paula Badosa advance
Romanian Simona Halep needed three sets to overcome Nastasja Mariana Schunk in the first round of the 2022 French Open. Halep won the match 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Spain's number three seed Paula Badosa won in straight sets versus Fionna Ferro. Badosa sealed the contest 6-2, 6-0 and booked a second-round seat. Here are the details.
Badosa has a 23-10 win-loss record in 2022 now. Since winning the Sydney International title this year, Badosa didn't quite get going in the events that followed. This was the second meeting between Badosa and Ferro. The 24-year-old Badosa has extended her head-to-head series lead to 2-0. Badosa has an 8-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall. she has a 16-11 record at Slams.
Badosa fired in five aces compared to zero by Ferro. However, she made four double faults. Badosa had a 93% win on the first serve and converted five of the six break points. She won a total of 30 service points.
This was the maiden meeting between Halep and Schunk. Romania's Halep now has a 20-6 win-loss record in 2022. At Roland Garros, Halep has a win-loss record of 32-10. She will next take on Qinwen Zheng in the second round. Zheng overcame Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.
Halep fired five aces compared to nil from Schunk. Schunk had four double faults compared to Halep's two. Halep won 65% of her first serve and converted 5/10 break points. She also won 48 service points.
2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins stormed past Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 6-4 in 71 minutes. Collins fired 30 winners to Tomova's seven. She fired three aces to Tomova's one. Collins had a 60% win on the first serve and converted six of the 10 break points. She won 37 service points. The American has a 12-5 win-loss record in 2022.
Earlier, number eight seed Karolina Pliskova came from a set down to beat Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in 2 hours and 3 minutes. Joining Pliskova was Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-4 in 67 minutes. Pliskova will take on Leolia Jeanjean in the second round. Jeanjean overcame Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.
Daria Kasatkina beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-0. Tamara Zidansek ousted Claire Liu 6-2, 6-2. Jessica Pegula beat Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-4. Camilia Giorgi beat Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ekaterina Alexandrova overcame Greet Minnen 7-5, 6-3.