2022 French Open: Simona Halep and Paula Badosa advance

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2022, 12:32 am 3 min read

Paula Badosa has advanced to the second round (Photo credit: Twitter/@paulabadosa)

Romanian Simona Halep needed three sets to overcome Nastasja Mariana Schunk in the first round of the 2022 French Open. Halep won the match 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Spain's number three seed Paula Badosa won in straight sets versus Fionna Ferro. Badosa sealed the contest 6-2, 6-0 and booked a second-round seat. Here are the details.

Badosa Key numbers for Spain's Badosa

Badosa has a 23-10 win-loss record in 2022 now. Since winning the Sydney International title this year, Badosa didn't quite get going in the events that followed. This was the second meeting between Badosa and Ferro. The 24-year-old Badosa has extended her head-to-head series lead to 2-0. Badosa has an 8-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall. she has a 16-11 record at Slams.

Do you know? Key numbers from Badosa's match versus Ferro

Badosa fired in five aces compared to zero by Ferro. However, she made four double faults. Badosa had a 93% win on the first serve and converted five of the six break points. She won a total of 30 service points.

Halep Halep has a 32-10 win-loss record at Roland Garros

This was the maiden meeting between Halep and Schunk. Romania's Halep now has a 20-6 win-loss record in 2022. At Roland Garros, Halep has a win-loss record of 32-10. She will next take on Qinwen Zheng in the second round. Zheng overcame Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.

Do you know? Halep downs Schunk: Key stats from the match

Halep fired five aces compared to nil from Schunk. Schunk had four double faults compared to Halep's two. Halep won 65% of her first serve and converted 5/10 break points. She also won 48 service points.

Collins Danielle Collins through to next round

2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins stormed past Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 6-4 in 71 minutes. Collins fired 30 winners to Tomova's seven. She fired three aces to Tomova's one. Collins had a 60% win on the first serve and converted six of the 10 break points. She won 37 service points. The American has a 12-5 win-loss record in 2022.

Duo Wins for Pliskova and Ostapenko

Earlier, number eight seed Karolina Pliskova came from a set down to beat Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in 2 hours and 3 minutes. Joining Pliskova was Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-4 in 67 minutes. Pliskova will take on Leolia Jeanjean in the second round. Jeanjean overcame Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Information Women's singles: Presenting the key results

Daria Kasatkina beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-0. Tamara Zidansek ousted Claire Liu 6-2, 6-2. Jessica Pegula beat Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-4. Camilia Giorgi beat Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ekaterina Alexandrova overcame Greet Minnen 7-5, 6-3.