Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal beats David Goffin, advances to quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall May 06, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Nadal saved a total of four match points (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal staged a terrific comeback to defeat David Goffin at the Madrid Open on Thursday. The 21-time Grand Slam champion saved as many as four match points, winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9), in three hours and nine minutes. Nadal will now face his countryman Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final. The former is eyeing his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Stats Key stats of the match

Nadal won a total of 120 points in the match. He smashed as many as seven aces. He won 69% (75/109) of the service points and 39% (45/116) of the return points. The Spaniard clinched 55 out of 72 points on first serve. His opponent Goffin converted three out of five break points. He recorded less double faults (2) than Nadal (4).

Record Nadal improves his record in tie-breaks

The third set went into the tie-break after Goffin won the second. Although both Nadal and Goffin were neck-to-neck in the tie-break, the former ended up on the winning side. Nadal improved his tie-break record to 10-0 (since Madrid Open moved to clay in 2009). Notably, Goffin could have become only the fourth man to beat Nadal from match point down on clay.

Information Nadal saved all four match points in the tie-break

Nadal saved all four match points in the tie-break. The Spaniard saved two of them with drop shots. Nadal was on the brink of defeat at 5-6, 6-6, 6-7, and 8-9 in the tie-break.

QF Nadal will face Carlos Alcaraz in quarter-final

Nadal will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final. The duo clashed in the second round of the Madrid Open last year, with Nadal winning. The former has a 2-0 lead over Alcaraz in the ATP head-to-head series. As per ATP, Nadal has qualified for his record 99th Masters 1000 quarter-final. It will be his 16th quarter-final in Madrid.

Title Nadal eyes his 37th Masters 1000 title

Nadal is in pursuit of claiming his 37th Masters 1000 title. He is only behind Novak Djokovic in terms of Masers 1000 titles (38). Earlier this year, Nadal became the first player to rack up his 400th win at this stage (403-84). He would want to extend his incredible run. Overall, Nadal is chasing his 92nd ATP men's singles title.