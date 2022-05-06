Sports

Asian Games 2022 postponed as China battles COVID-19 wave

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2022, 01:07 pm 1 min read

The Asian Games 2022, which were set to be held from September 10-25 in Hangzhou, have been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, no alternative date has been announced so far. Daily cases in Shanghai have increased as the city is observing a lockdown for a month. Till about last week, the Games were expected to go ahead.

Gamest Olympic Council of Asia postpones the event

"The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed," said a statement on the official Games website. The new dates for the sporting contest "will be announced at a later date", the statement added.