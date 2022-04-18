India

COVID-19: India logs 2,183 new cases, 214 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 18, 2022, 01:51 pm 3 min read

The country on Monday reported a rise of over 1,000 COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day.

India on Monday reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, nearly double the number of cases reported on the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 11,542, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,183 new cases and 214 fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Monday reported roughly twice the number of COVID-19 cases it reported on Sunday.

Notably, the daily positivity rate has also increased manifold compared to the previous day.

The surge in cases has raised concerns among experts as a recent study by IIT Kanpur scientists warned that the fourth wave of COVID-19 could hit India in June and peak in August.

Statistics Nearly 2,000 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,44,280 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,21,965. With 1,985 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,10,773. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.83% and 0.32%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, 107 more recoveries, and no deaths on Sunday. Karnataka added 54 new cases and 31 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 30 new cases and 24 discharges. However, Delhi reported 517 new cases and 261 discharges on Sunday. Kerala last week announced it will not update COVID-19 data henceforth, noting a decline in infections.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus infections in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 186 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India has administered over 186.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 84.3 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 99.7 crore people have received one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 5,17,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 11:30 am, including nearly three lakh second doses and nearly 1.2 lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.4 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.4 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 30,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 77,000 people aged over 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 11:30 am.

With coronavirus cases increasing rapidly in Delhi, doctors on Sunday said people developing COVID-19-like symptoms should get themselves tested. The added authorities should make face masks mandatory to check the spread of infection. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has also risen from 0.5% to 5.33% in just two weeks. Meanwhile, schools in the national capital also stepped up preventive measures to avoid closure.