2022 French Open: Rafael Nadal wins his 300th major match

Written by Parth Dhall May 26, 2022, 02:30 pm 1 min read

Nadal is the third man to win 300 matches at Grand Slams (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal defeated Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday. The former earned a straight-set victory (6-3, 6-1, 6-4), proceeding to the third round. Nadal has become only the third man to win 300 matches at Grand Slams after Roger Federer (369) and Novak Djokovic (324). It was Nadal's 107th win at Roland Garros.

Titles Nadal eyes his 22nd major title

Nadal had entered the 2022 French Open with 13 titles, the most at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay) He missed out on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title last year, having lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. The Spaniard could go the extra mile this time. He is set to secure a record-extending 22nd major title.