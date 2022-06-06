Sports

England thrash NZ: Decoding the ICC World Test Championship table

Joe Root notched his 26th Test ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's recent heroics over New Zealand have helped them rise in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They downed the Kiwis by five wickets in the opening Test of the three-match series on Sunday. The hosts were guided by a 120*-run stand between Joe Root and Ben Foakes, with the former registering his 26th Test ton. Meanwhile, NZ have dropped to the seventh spot.

Lord's England trump NZ to take 1-0 lead in the series

James Anderson and Matty Potts shone with the ball for England in the first innings as the Kiwis suffered from the start. Colin de Grandhomme's 42* helped them get to 132. The hosts were 59/0 but lost their way after a collapse. In the second innings, NZ saw Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell score runs. However, England took charge and bossed the show.

Australia Australia seated atop the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia are at the top of the heap (PCT 75). They clinched a 4-0 win in the Ashes 2021-22 and later, a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They have 75 points from five wins and three draws. Up next, they will be facing SL (two Tests) and India (four Tests) in the away series. Later, they will host WI (two Tests) and SA (three Tests).

SA, India SA seated close to Australia; India stay unmoved at third

SA have gathered a PCT of 71.43 from five wins and two losses across three series. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). Meanwhile, India (58.33) have six wins, two draws, and three losses from four series. They'll travel to England for the one rescheduled Test, host Australia (four Tests), and then tour Bangladesh (two Tests).

SL, Pakistan Sri Lanka, Pakistan stay afloat

SL now enjoy a PCT of 55.56. They have three wins, two losses, and one draw across three series. They will host Australia and Pakistan (two Tests each). Later, they will tour NZ (two Tests). Meanwhile, Pakistan (52.38) have claimed three wins, two losses, and as many draws. They will tour SL (two Tests) followed by hosting England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests).

WI, NZ WI replace New Zealand in the WTC standings

Defending champions NZ (33.39) have dropped by a position to be seated seventh. So far, they have mustered two wins, four losses, and one draw across four series. Meanwhile, West Indies (35.71) have risen to the sixth spot. They hold two wins, three losses, and two draws across two series. They will tour Bangladesh, SA, and Australia for two Tests each.

ENG, BAN Gain for England post the Lord's Test

England (19.23) now rank eighth in the latest WTC standings. They have two wins, seven losses, and four draws in the 2021-23 cycle. They will next face the Kiwis at Trent Bridge. Meanwhile, Bangladesh (16.66) languish at the bottom. They have one win, six losses, and a draw across four series. They will tour WI, and later host India for two Tests each.