Sports

Joe Root surpasses 10,000 Test runs: Decoding the key stats

Joe Root surpasses 10,000 Test runs: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 05, 2022, 05:18 pm 3 min read

Root smashed his 26th Test century (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Joe Root's brilliance in the second innings of the first England versus New Zealand Test, helped the hosts claim a terrific five-wicket win. Chasing 277 runs for victory, Root smashed an unbeaten 115 from 170 balls to seal the deal. England enjoyed a massive five-wicket win. Root has surpassed 10,000 runs in Tests, besides slamming his 26th century. Here we decode the stats.

Performance Root's performance in the Lord's Test

In the first innings, Root was dismissed for just 11 runs as England struggled to be dismissed for 141. However, it was the second innings where Root stood tall. England were in trouble at one stage and Root shared two defining stands to power his way through. He hammered 115* from 170 balls (12 fours). His character and calmness made the difference.

Context Why does this story matter?

Root has been England' best performer in Test cricket for a while now.

He is still England's most successful Test skipper and after stepping down, a performance like this will help his confidence immensely.

Root's numbers of late has been a step above the rest as he continues to make his presence felt in the longest format.

10,000 runs is another remarkable achievement.

10k runs 10,000 runs for Root

Root has become the second Englishman to get past the 10,000-run mark in Tests after Alastair Cook (12,474). Root has slammed 10,015 runs at 49.57. He is only the 14th batter to surpass 10,000 runs. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, S Chanderpaul. Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Younis Khan are the others.

Runs Fastest to 10k runs: Root betters Cook's record

Root got to 10,000 Test runs in 218 innings. He is the fastest Englishman to 10,000 runs bettering the record of Cook, who clocked 229 Test innings. Root also bettered the likes of Border (235), Chanderpaul (239), and Waugh (244). The likes of Brian Lara, Tendulkar, and Sangakkara shared the record, having taken 195 innings each to get to 10,000 runs.

Numbers Root's numbers in Test cricket

At home, Root has amassed 5,135 runs at 52.93. He has 15 centuries and 25 fifties. He has hammered six Test tons versus India at home (highest). Away from home, Root 4,593 runs at 45.93. He has smashed 11 Test tons and 25 fifties. He has hammered four centuries versus West Indies (highest). At neutral venues, he has 287 runs, hammering three fifties.

Information 26 Test centuries for Root

Root has now amassed 26 Test centuries, including three versus the Kiwis. He has now equaled the tally of Gary Sobers in terms of Test tons (26). Root also steered clear of Inzamam-ul-Haq (25 Test centuries).

Do you know? Root's tally versus the Kiwis

Against the Kiwis, Root has racked up 1,118 runs at an average of 44.72. He has registered three Test tons versus NZ. The 115*-run effort is his best score versus NZ. He is also the fourth-highest scorer for England versus the Kiwis in Tests.

Runs Highest scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Root is now the first batter to surpass 1,300 Test runs in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. He has 1,301 runs at 56.56. Root has amassed six tons and four fifties in the ongoing WTC cycle. He has smashed 140 fours. Bangladesh's Litton Das is the second-best scorer with 782 runs.