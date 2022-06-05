Sports

SL vs Australia, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

The three-match T20I series begins on June 7 (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Sri Lanka and Australia are set to compete in a three-match T20I series. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the series opener on June 7. The T20I series will be a lead-up to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia this year. Australia last traveled to Sri Lanka in 2016. Here is a statistical preview of the series.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have clashed in a total of 22 T20Is, with Australia winning 13 of them. Sri Lanka have won nine of these encounters. Australia defeated the Lankans in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup (by seven wickets). Earlier this year, Australia trounced SL 4-1 in the five-match T20I series. In 2019, they routed SL 3-0 (Down Under).

Information Australia have a 2-2 record in SL (T20Is)

The two sides have squared off in a couple of T20I series in Sri Lanka. The Lankans routed Australia 2-0 in the 2011 series, while Australia avenged the loss five years later. They defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in their own backyard.

Warner Leading run-scorer against SL

David Warner is the leading run-scorer against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals. He has smashed 512 runs from 13 matches at an incredible average of 56.88. The tally includes one century and five half-centuries. Warner is the only batter with over 500 runs in the shortest format against the Lankans. He is followed by Glenn Maxwell, who owns 424 T20I runs.

Information Fourth-fastest T20I century for Australia

In 2019, Warner smashed a century off 56 balls against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Adelaide Oval. It is the fourth-fastest ton for Australia in the shortest format. Aaron Finch has the fastest century for Australia in T20Is.

Wickets Most T20I wickets against SL

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for Australia against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals. He has accounted for 21 wickets from eight matches at a phenomenal average of 13.00. He has an economy rate of 5.68. Zampa is the only bowler with over 20 T20I wickets against the Lankans. Pat Cummins (12) and Mitchell Starc (11) follow Zampa on the list.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch (2,741) is set to surpass Ireland's Paul Stirling (2,776) in terms of T20I runs. The latter has the fourth-most T20I runs. Middle-order batter Glenn Maxwell eyes the 2,000-run mark (1,982). On the other hand, star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could become only the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to take 60 T20I wickets. He owns 57 scalps at just 13.75 (T20Is).